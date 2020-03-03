Upcoming smartphones in March 2020 include some of the A-listers from Realme, Redmi, Samsung and more. From Redmi Note 9 series to Realme 6 series, there are some interesting launches lined up for March 2020.



Upcoming Camera Phones March 2020: Note 9 Pro, Realme 6, Note 9, Realme 6 Pro, Mi 10 Pro, Galaxy S20 Series

Realme 6 series will be unveiled on March 5, while Redmi Note 9 series on March 12.



Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available in India from March 2020. All the smartphones are now available to be pre-booked in the country. Xiaomi is also expected to unveil the Mi 10 series in March in India alongside the Black Shark 3.



Checkout the top upcoming smartphones in India in March 2020.



Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro will pack in glass design as the predecessors with some new colour combinations. Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 8 Pro came with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protections with a gradient back design. The launch has been officially confirmed by Redmi India, and the devices will be unveiled on March 12.



As shown in the teaser, the Note 9 smartphones will come with a new design on the out, square shaped camera module featuring quad cameras. The latest Snapdragon 720G may power the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the next mid-range flagship from Redmi lineup.



Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 is coming to India on March 12. The company has officially confirmed the Redmi Note 9 series India launch showcasing a brand new design on the out with a four camera square shaped module. Redmi Note 9 series will feature a four-camera rear block. Xiaomi India has also officially confirmed that the next Redmi smartphones will support ISRO’s NavIC satellite navigation system.



The upcoming Redmi Note phones will pack in new processors, a brand new design, top-class gaming experience, better fast charging capabilities and improved camera performance.



Realme 6

The upcoming Realme 6 has been leaked on multiple occasions now, revealing some crucial and key specifications. The Realme 6 details previously leaked are in line with the current rumours, and we have a fair idea about the device. The leaked Realme 6 live images show a new display design, an upgrade over the current water drop notch.



Realme 6 was previously leaked to have a quad camera setup running on a Snapdragon 710 processor, and now it’s said to be Helio P90.



Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro will feature a similar dual punch-hole display. It is expected to come with a five camera system and a mid-range flagship processor, expected to be Snapdragon 730, or the newly launched Snapdragon 720. The company is known to bring in flagship features to budget smartphones, and the same is expected with Realme 6 Pro as well.



The device may come with the same four cameras as Realme 5 Pro, while the fifth sensor is probably going to be a dedicated zoom lens for active in-depth digital zooming technology.



Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch 90Hz OLED 1080p display along with a punch-hole for the selfie camera. Under the hood, Mi 10 Pro runs on the latest flagship chip by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865 SoC with upto 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Mi 10 Pro has a quad rear camera setup featuring an 108-megapixel primary sensor.



The setup further includes a 12MP short telephoto lens, 8MP long telephoto lens and a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens. Upfront, it sports a 20MP single shooter.



Oppo Find X2

Oppo was supposed to unveil Find X2 at MWC, but because of its cancellation, Oppo Find X2 will now launch globally in March. Find X2 will come with a 6.5-inch Quad HD+ display featuring 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution and 240Hz sampling rate. Find X2 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 with the new Sony IMX689 48-megapixel sensor.



Upfront, Oppo Find X2 will feature a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel sensor. The whole system will be backed by a sizable battery supporting new 65W SuperVOOC fast charging.



Huawei P40, P40 Pro

Huawei will unveil Huawei P40 on March 26 alongside Huawei P40 Pro smartphone at the launch event as well. Huawei P40 Pro will come with a quad-camera setup featuring a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens along with a 52-megapixel secondary sensor. On the other hand, Huawei P40 will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 40-megapixel cine lens along with 52-megapixel secondary sensor.



Huawei P40 will pack a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate loaded with a new graphene-based 5,500mAh battery supporting 50W flash charge.



Mi 10

As Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 also features a 6.67-inch 90Hz OLED 1080p display along with a punch-hole for the selfie camera. Under the hood, Mi 10 runs on the same Snapdragon 865 SoC with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Mi 10 has a quad rear camera setup as well with 108-megapixel main sensor.



The four camera module on Mi 10 further includes 2MP sensors with a 13MP f/2.4 wide-angle lens. Mi 10 has a bigger 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging technology.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

All the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones will be available in India in March 2020. They come with similar displays with specs. Galaxy S20 comes with a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED with a punch-hole on top, what Samsung calls an Infinity-O Display. Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a similar large 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display.



Galaxy S20 Ultra has the largest display of the three. S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display.



All the three displays on the S20 smartphones support 120hz refresh rate and are HDR10+ certified. The smartphones will run on the latest in-house Exynos 990 in India.



Infinix S5 Pro

Infinix will unveil S5 Pro in India on March 6. It’s expected to be the first pop-up selfie camera phone under 10,000 in India. The company is known to offer super budget smartphones, and S5 Pro may come in the same category under Rs 10,000. Infinix S5 Pro will come with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 16MP primary sensor with a 5MP secondary sensor and 2MP tertiary lens.



It will feature a no-notch 6.6-inch display running on Android 10 backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Infinix S5 pro may come with the MediaTek processor Helio P22 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.



Black Shark 3

Black Shark 3 is said to come with a Quad HD+ display offering upto 270Hz touch sampling rate. The device will run on Snapdragon 865 with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM offering UFS 3.0 storage. It will run on the JOY UI custom skin, specifically designed to play games. Black Shark 3 may feature a quad or triple camera setup at the back.



Shark 3 will be backed by a 4,720mah battery with support for 65W fast-charging. The device can easily be charged fully under 35 minutes with the new charger.



Redmi 9

The company unveiled an upgraded version of the Redmi 8, and now the successor to Redmi 8A Dual is being expected in March, the Redmi 9. Said to be going against the recently launched Realme C3, the Redmi 9 will fight in the budget category offering similar features and functionalities. Redmi 9 may run on the Helio G70 processor.



Redmi 9 will pack a bigger battery, probably the same 5,000mAh battery as Redmi 8A Dual. Redmi 9 will be available in India in the sub-8,000 segment, expected to come with some upgraded features this time.

