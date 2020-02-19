Honor 9C has recently been spotted on the EEC website with model number ASK-L29. Successor to the successful Honor 8C from last year, Honor 9C will succeed the budget smartphones from Honor in India under Rs 10,000.



Honor 9C Coming To India? Specs Leaked, Features, Pricing, Launch (img: 91mobiles)

The company recently unveiled Honor 9X in India, and 9C will be a part of the current series.



Spotted on the EEC certification website, Honor 9C launch seems imminent. The Huawei sub-brand is all set to unveil Honor 9X Pro and the Honor V30 on February 25, and Honor 9C is expected during the same period.



Honor 9C Specs, Features: To Run Without Google Services?

Honor has recently confirmed that Honor 9X Pro will come without the support for any Google supported services, and that may happen with Honor 9C as well. Though in India, Honor 9C will most probably run with Google services.



The EEC certification confirms the listed Honor model number with ASK-L29 to be Honor 9C, and it has received the certification on February 17.



While much isn’t known about the device, Honor 9C is expected to come with some internal upgrades alongside a design makeover. The listing doesn’t reveal anything about the specifications, and newer features are expected out of Honor 9C.



Going back, Honor 8C came with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a wide notch on top. Honor 9C may come with a water drop notch, or either a punch-hole to offer a seamless viewing experience.



Honor 8C was powered by Snapdragon 632 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Honor 9C may run on an in-house Kirin chipset, or a Snapdragon 700 series chip.



The storage on Honor 9C can be expanded with an external microSD card. In terms of optics, Honor 8C came with a dual-camera setup, while Honor 9C either may feature a three or four camera system at the back. The device will pack a battery around 4,000mAh with support for fast charging.



Honor 9C Launch, Honor 9C Price: Honor 9C To Launch In India?

The EEC certification hints at a launch soon, and Honor 9C launch may happen in a few weeks from now. The Huawei sub-brand is all set to unveil Honor 9X Pro and the Honor V30 on February 25, and Honor 9C is expected during the same period.



Honor 9C price in India is expected to start at under Rs 10,000 for the base model. The Honor 9C price in China will be in line with the India pricing.



Coming to Honor 9C launch in India, it may either happen in China first and then in India, or at the same time with some interval. While the company is yet to officially confirm, Honor 9C launch is expected by March or April.