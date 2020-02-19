OnePlus 8 Lite Specs Leaked With Price, To Come Under 20,000? OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Also Leaked

OnePlus 8 series launch is expected soon this year, may happen in April. All the specs and pricing of the entire OnePlus 8 series has been listed by the Giztop Store. Complete OnePlus 8 series specs leaked with price, all about OnePlus 8 Lite, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro are out.

OnePlus 8 Lite Specs, OnePlus 8 Lite Price

OnePlus 8 Lite is going to be the affordable variant of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. The company’s first ‘Lite’ model will primarily focus in the mid-range segment. OnePlus 8 Lite will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display offering 90Hz refresh rate.



As per leak, OnePlus 8 Lite will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC with upfront 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.



The device will run on Android 10 out of the box with OxygenOS. OnePlus 8 Lite will come with a triple camera setup at the back.



It will feature a 48-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, OP 8 Lite will have a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor, the whole system backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.



OnePlus 8 Lite price is expected to start at Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in India for the base model.



OnePlus 8 Specs, OnePlus 8 Price

OnePlus 8 will come with a glass body design featuring a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display offering 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 8 will run on Snapdragon 865 with 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM supporting 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.



The smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Upfront, OnePlus 8 will have a 32-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor. The OnePlus device will pack a 4,000mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging. Wireless charging is yet to be confirmed.



The leak says OnePlus 8 price will start at $549 (around Rs 39,400) for the base model. OnePlus 8 India price may start at Rs 37,999.



OnePlus 8 Pro Specs, OnePlus 8 Pro Price

Coming to the final and top model, OnePlus 8 Pro will be getting the best of the features of the lot. The device will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED Quad HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 3180 x 1440 pixels.



The OnePlus 8 Pro screen will offer 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.



OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 3D ToF sensor.



Upfront, OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 32-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor. OnePlus 8 Pro will be backed by a larger 4,500mAh battery supporting 50W super fast charging with support for wireless charging.



OnePlus 8 Pro leaked price shows a starting tag of $799 (around Rs 56,950). OnePlus 8 Pro India price may start at Rs 49,999.

