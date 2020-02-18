Realme C3s have been spotted online. It has received certification from the Bluetooth SIG, and the launch seems imminent. The company recently unveiled Realme C3 in the country.



Realme X50 Pro, Realme C3s Listed: Specs, India Launch, Pricing (Complete Details)

The Realme X50 Pro 5G phone is going to be India’s first 5G smartphone’, same as iQoo 3, which will launch in India on February 25.



Realme X50 Pro Specs, Features: Realme X50 India Launch

The upcoming Realme X50 Pro is the company’s first Snapdragon 865 smartphone. The device was previously spotted on AnTuTu, and X50 Pro put up a monstrous score. The device will succeed Realme X50, Realme’s first 5G phone.



Realme X50 Pro will replace Realme X2 Pro as the top flagship of the Realme lineup.



Realme X50 Pro will be powered by the current best flagship processor in the market, the Snapdragon 865 SoC.



Realme X50 Pro has scored 574,985 average points on AnTuTu, the highest for any Android smartphone till now, making Realme X50 the fastest smartphone on the list.



The Realme Snapdragon 865 smartphone will feature a punch-hole display up front. The Realme Snapdragon 865 smartphone will be called Realme X50 Pro. It’s going to be an upgraded version of the recently launched Realme X50.



An upgrade over the current best Snapdragon 855 Plus platform, the all new Snapdragon 865 packs in a slew of latest features offering the best of the features you can experience on a smartphone.



Snapdragon 865 is packed by Kryo 585 CPU, Adreno 650 GPU, Spectra 480 ISP, Hexagon 698 processor and a sensing hub. Snapdragon 865 offers faster download speeds up to 7.5Gbps with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.



Realme also previously confirmed to launch a Realme 108MP camera phone soon, and Realme X50 Pro may come with the latest top 108MP sensor by Samsung. X50 Pro will have a quad camera setup with support for 20X zoom.



X50 Pro will don a 90Hz AMOLED display as well.



With the Snapdragon 865, X50 Pro will support Dual Mode 5G and much-awaited 65W fast charging called “SuperDart Charge”.



Realme C3s Specs, Features: Realme C3s India Launch

After Realme C3, Realme may bring Realme C3s with a fingerprint scanner at the back. It could be the first time a Realme C series smartphone will come with a fingerprint sensor.



Realme C3s will feature a multi-camera setup, it could be either a two or three camera system.



Realme C3s smartphone may come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD display. The device is said to sport a triple camera setup at the back including a 13-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. Upfront the smartphone will have a 5-megapixel selfie camera.



Realme C3s will feature a MediaTek Helio X20 SoC with Mali T880 MP4 GPU. It will pack a 5,000-mAh battery run on the latest Android 10-based Color OS 7.0 software out of the box.



Realme C3s will run on the latest Realme UI based on top of Android 10. The company may choose to bring Realme C3s sometime later, probably some weeks from now.