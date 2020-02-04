Redmi K30 Pro has been spotted with Mi 10 amd Mi 10 Pro. The latter will come with 108MP camera sensors. Already speculated earlier, it’s confirmed now that Xiaomi will use the much-hyped 108MP camera sensors by Samsung for their Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.



Redmi K30 Pro Spotted, 108MP Cameras On Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Confirmed

Set to launch on February 13, the smartphones will run on the just-unveiled Snapdragon 865.



Spotted by XDA-Developers, the Mi 10 smartphones have a lot to offer on a budget in the premium section.



As of now, it’s sure both the Mi 10 smartphones, Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will come with the 108MP higher-resolution camera sensors. The Samsung ISOCELL 108MP HMX sensors have already been used on the Mi Note 10 series devices.



Redmi K30 Pro Spotted: Launch Soon?

XDA-Developers spotted two codenames: “umi” and “cmi”. These are the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, to launch with the 108MP camera sensors. The most interesting discovery was Redmi K30 Pro. The third device spotted was named “lmi”, and it’s being speculated to be Redmi K30 Pro.



Earlier, Redmi K30 Pro Geekbench listing confirmed that the K20 Pro successor will run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.



Redmi K30 Pro will come with 8GB RAM as standard, so the base model of K30 Pro will start with 8GB RAM. The 8GB RAM as standard means the base model will start with 8GB RAM on-board, with variants with more RAM, probably upto 12GB.



Redmi K30 Pro India launch will happen in the second quarter. The smartphone will be unveiled in China first, and then it will arrive in the country a few weeks later. Xiaomi for now is bringing Poco X2 (remodelled Redmi K30 4G).



Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro To Have 108MP Cameras: Challenge For OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro?

Both the upcoming Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones will feature the current-best 108MP camera sensors as their primary lens, confirmed. Xiaomi was also the first smartphone company in the world to use a 108MP HQ camera lens.



The Mi Note 10 series was the first in the world to come with Samsung ISOCELL 108MP HMX sensors.



The Samsung ISOCELL HMX is built on ISOCELL Plus pixel technology.



It’s the industry’s first mobile image sensor to feature 108 megapixel for extremely high-resolution photographs. The ISOCELL Bright HMX packs in smart-ISO and Tetracell which helps to produce top quality images even in extreme lighting conditions.



Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: Specs, Features

Mi 10 Pro will feature a similar 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED 1080p display. Under the hood, Mi 10 Pro will run on the latest flagship chip by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865 SoC with upto 16GB RAM. Mi 10 Pro will come with a quad rear camera setup featuring the much-hyped 108-megapixel primary sensor.



Mi 10 Pro will run on the latest version of MIUI 11 based on Android 10.



It will pair with s 48-megapixel secondary sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel sensor for depth sensing.



The device will have special zooming features as well, where Mi 10 will be able to offer depth sensing and macro photography coupled with upto 30x digital zoom.



Mi 10 Pro will house a sizable 5,250mAh battery with support up to 66W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The 66W fast charging has already been spotted multiple times on certifications. The previous leaks don’t reveal support for reverse wireless charging.



Xiaomi Mi 10: Specs, Features

The upcoming Mi 10 will come with an 6.5-inches OLED display as per the leak offering a 90Hz refresh rate. As confirmed earlier, the Mi 10 will run on Snapdragon 865 chipset. The device will have a quad camera setup featuring four rear cameras with the 108MP Samsung sensor as primary lens.



The four camera module on Mi 10 will further include a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor and finally a 5-megapixel sensor.



The device will have special zooming features as well, where Mi 10 will be able to offer depth sensing and macro photography coupled with upto 30x digital zoom.



Mi 10 will pack a 4,500mAh with support for triple fast-charging technology. It will come with 40W fast wired charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.



Xiaomi Mi 10 Prices: Mi 10 Price, Mi 10 Pro Price

Coming to Mi 10 Pro price, the device is expected to start at CNY 3,799 (around Rs 38,950) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Mi 10 Pro mid-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model will start at CNY 4,099 (around Rs 42,000).



The top-end Mi 10 Pro price is expected at CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 45,950) featuring 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.



Mi 10 Pro India Launch: Will Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Launch In India?

Xiaomi generally doesn’t launch flagships in India. Will Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro launch in India? That’s an answer many would want to know about. Xiaomi India has always been on the back foot when it comes to bringing flagships in India.



It’s still questionable whether Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro will launch in India or not.



But given how the company has been expanding in the entry premium segment in the last one year, Mi 10 India launch may happen eventually. Both the Mi 10 flagships are expected to launch in India by March or April, though nothing officially confirmed.

