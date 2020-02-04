OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 has been spotted on Amazon India affiliate page. Tipped to launch soon, the upcoming OnePlus 8 series will have two smartphones initially, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.



OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Details Leaked On Amazon India: Launching In April?

Currently the company sells OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren and OnePlus 7 Pro in India.



The listing reveals some details, and it also at the same time hints at an imminent launch in India and globally.



The upcoming OnePlus 8 series is rumoured to have three smartphones this time: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The latest inclusion of a Lite version is OnePlus’ speculated move to enter the mid-range market.



OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Specs, Features: Expected Specs

The OnePlus 8 Pro has already appeared on Geekbench, while the OnePlus 8 has been leaked in live images on a couple of occasions now.



Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 8 smartphones.



120Hz Display: To Come With 120Hz Display?

An upgrade over the current 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a more enhanced display with 120Hz refresh rate to offer an enriched super smooth experience. It’s not the first smartphone to come with a 120Hz display.



On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 will have a 90Hz display already available on smartphones as OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro.



Design: To Come With Punch-Hole Design?

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a glass sandwich body featuring a matte finish mixed with metal. Starting with design technology, pretty much will remain the same. The OnePlus 8 series design leaked shows a punch-hole display.



Just like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will also come with curved edges.



Display: Curved 120Hz Display On OnePlus 8 Pro?

This time OnePlus 8 Pro will have the same curved display but with a punch-hole instead and not any mechanical part as the predecessor, a pop-up sensor. The OnePlus 8 Pro will have a slightly larger display this time at 6.65-inch, up from the 6.5-inch screen size, already leaked for the standard OnePlus 8.



The OnePlus 8 Pro will have a more enhanced display with 120Hz refresh rate display to offer an enriched super smooth experience, an upgrade over the current 90Hz refresh rate.



Cameras: To Feature Quad Camera Setup For The First Time?

Coming to optics, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will come with four cameras at the back. The OnePlus 8 series is going to be the first OnePlus smartphones by the company to come with a quad camera system.



However, as earlier leaked, the OnePlus Pro model won’t be coming with an in-display selfie camera.



The past renders did show that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole display in place of a pop-up module, and this matches.



With the three rear cameras at the back, the smartphone will now include a 3D ToF sensor placed next to it as Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with three camera sensors stacked vertically. The OnePlus logo will stay at the back as same.



Hardware, Processor: To Run On Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will come with the latest Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 865 processor. The chipmaker already unveiled the flagship chip, and OnePlus 8 series is going to be one of the first smartphones to come with the new Qualcomm flagship processor.



Snapdragon 865 will be available on both the OnePlus 8 smartphones: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.



The OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 Pro will run on Android 10 out of the box based on the latest OxygenOS.



The Geekbench listing also revealed that the OnePlus 8 Pro will run on Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 865 SoC.



The OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench scores are recorded at a single-core sum of 4296 and a multi-core score of 12531.



5G, Additional Features: Buit, 5G Support, Other Features

On the sides of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, the same Alert Slider and Power button will be on the right edge, while the Volume Button will stay at the left. Finally the design has the USB Type-C port at the bottom, redesigned speaker grille, hole for the mic and no pop-up selfie camera.



OnePlus 8 Pro will measure 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm in size, so the thickness has increased to 10.8mm including the rear camera bump.



In terms of the changes, there will be a new software, additional depth-sensing 3D ToF camera, 3D photography, AR, portrait mode images. OnePlus 8 series may also have a special 5G variant or support for some specific countries.



OnePlus 8 Price In India, OnePlus 8 Pro Price In India

OnePlus 8 Pro will come with some first time features including a few top flagship-level specifications. The OnePlus 8 Pro India launch will happen in mid-2020, probably in June alongside the regular OnePlus 8.



Coming to price, the OnePlus 8 Pro expected price in India is around the same as the current OnePlus 7 Pro.



So, the OnePlus 8 Pro price in India is expected to be around Rs 50,000 or so. The OnePlus 8 Pro with OnePlus 8 will be the first OnePlus smartphones in the upcoming series to come with quad cameras.



OnePlus 8 India price will remain in the same Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 bracket for the base model.



As per the other rumours, OnePlus 8 Pro price in India is going to stand somewhere around 50,000 to 55,000 INR. The company has been lately targeting the upper premium segment, and hence the price of OnePlus 8 Pro will cross the 50,000 margin.