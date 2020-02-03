Poco X2 launch time is set at 12PM IST. You can catch Poco X2 launch live on their official YouTube channel including Facebook. Poco X2 launch has been officially confirmed on February 4.



Poco X2 Launch Time, Pricing: Poco X2 Specs, Features [All Poco X2 Details]

The Poco X2 launch will happen in New Delhi, confirmed by Poco India.



Poco X2 has been unofficially confirmed to be rebranded Redmi K30 4G model. The smartphone will come with a 120Hz display along with 27W fast charging.



Poco has officially confirmed that the next Poco smartphone won’t be called Poco F2. The ex-Xiaomi sub-brand will be releasing the Poco F1 successor very soon, and it will be called Poco X2. Poco X2 launch will happen on February 4.



Poco X2 launch time is set at 12PM IST. The smartphone will he on February 4, and will be exclusively available via Flipkart.



The next Poco smartphone will feature upgraded features and latest top specs on a budget. You can catch Poco X2 launch live on their official YouTube channel including Facebook.



Poco will continue to use the services by Xiaomi as the customized MIUI.



Poco X2 will have its own interface with the Poco launcher installed. Poco will also use the other Xiaomi services as well as the Mi service centers, selling points, distribution and other channels.



Poco X2 Price: Poco X2 To Start At Rs 16,999?

The next Poco smartphone will target the mid-range market primarily and to some extent the entry-premium market. With Redmi K20 Pro already there to handle the market there, the next Poco smartphone may focus under 20,000 segment only.



Poco F1 continues to sell, and it’s still doing fairly well in the sub-15,000 category.



Some hint at Poco X2 to be launched as a remodelled Redmi K30 4G. The Redmi K20 is available under 20,000, and the next Poco phone may succeed the category.



Poco X2 price will fall in the mid-range category, expected under 20,000 to take on other smartphones in the category as Realme X2, Vivo V15 and Oppo F15.



Poco X2 will launch in India on February 4, confirmed by Poco India. Poco X2 price in India is expected to be set under Rs 20,000 in the mid-range category, and it may start at Rs 16,999 for the base model.



Poco X2 Specs, Features: Poco X2 Complete Specs

Nearly after one-and-a-half years later, Poco is making a grand comeback. Soon after being separated by Xiaomi, the newly established independent brand will bring Poco X2 to place it as it’s mid-range killer.



Here’s everything about Poco X2.



Poco X2 Display: 120Hz Display With Dual Punch-hole Cutout, New Design

The upcoming Poco X2 will come with an all new design on the out. Already there are some live images out confirming a dual punch-hole display. Poco X2 will come with a Full HD+ display offering 120Hz refresh rate in an 20:9 aspect ratio.



The smartphone will sport the dual hole-punch cameras upfront on the top right side.



It’s not going to be an AMOLED panel. The design at the back might have some inspiration from OnePlus 7T, ans a frosted AG glass design is being expected. Both the sides, front and back will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



Poco X2 Cameras: 64MP Quad Camera Setup, Sony IMX686 Sensor

Coming to optics, Poco X2 will features a rear quad camera setup. The four cameras at the back is expected to include the brand new 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, the successor to the popular 48MP Sony IMX586.



The primary Sony 64MP IMX686 sensor is further supported by a 2-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide angle camera.



Upfront, Poco X2 will feature a dual selfie camera setup inside the capsule shaped punch-hole. It may sport the same selfie sensors as Redmi K30: a 20-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Poco X2 Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor

The smartphone is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as Samsung Galaxy S10E. There has been multiple leaks hinting at a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The company will go with a Full HD panel and not an AMOLED panel.



Without an AMOLED panel, it isn’t possible to pack in an in-display fingerprint sensor.



Poco X2 Hardware: Snapdragon 730G, 8GB RAM

The Poco F1 came with Snapdragon 845, the then best chip in the market. Will Poco X2 feature Snapdragon 865, the best chip now? The company has been teasing about speed and performance, and Poco X2 will emphasize on gaming performance.



The 4G variant of Redmi K30 runs on the gaming focused Snapdragon 730G, a slightly enhanced Snapdragon 730 SoC.



Poco X2 being a different series and not Poco F series, technically it’s not the successor to Poco F1. Might it had been Poco F2, it could have ran on Snapdragon 865. Poco X2 will come with Snapdragon 730G, same as Redmi K30 4G.



Poco X2 is expected to be available in three different storage models: the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, a mid-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and finally the top model will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.



Poco X2 Software: MIUI 11 Based On Android 10

Spotted by TechDroider, Poco X2 will come with dual cameras upfront, dual punch-hole cutout in the top corner. The smartphone is running on MIUI 11 based on Android 10, which means the upcoming device will have the latest Android version running out of the box.



Poco X2 will run on the latest Android 10 with the all new MIUI 11.



Poco X2 Battery: 30W Fast Charging, 4,500mAh Battery

Poco X2 is expected to house a sizeable 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging techny. The smartphone will come along a USB Type-C port and the device can easily run for more than a day on a single charge on moderate usage.



Poco X2 will ship with the 27W adapter already available in India.