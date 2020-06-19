Poco M2 Pro price and specs are out. Certified now, Poco M2 Pro launch is expected to happen soon. The company’s GM recently hinted at a new Poco device launching in India within three weeks. While it was being assumed to be Poco F2 Pro, the recently unveiled Poco device from Europe, but it seems to be the all-new Poco M2 Pro.



Poco M2 Pro Price, Specs Leaked: Certified Now, India Launch And Availability Details Here (img: stufflistings)

Poco M2 Pro has been previously spotted on Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance, and now it has received the BIS certification for launch in India.



Leaked by serial tipster Mukul Sharma, Poco M2 Pro has been found on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site with model number M2003J6CI. The model number matches up with the previously leaked Poco smartphone from Bluetooth certification and Wi-Fi Alliance sites.



The BIS certification confirms Poco M2 Pro launch in India. The device was also seen on the Xiaomi India RF Exposure page alongside the Redmi Note 9 and Mi 10 in May.



Poco Officially Confirmed New Smartphone In India

The early video teaser confirmed the arrival of a new Poco smartphone in the country. Poco India GM C Manmohan recently hinted at a new Poco device launching in India within 20-25 days in an interview. The company has also committed to the Make in India initiative in the teaser.



The company came into existence 2 years ago in Delhi. Currently Poco sells two devices in India: Poco F1 and the recent Poco X2.



Poco was recently re-launched as an independent brand after being seperated from the Xiaomi line-up.



While it was being assumed to be Poco F2 Pro, the recently unveiled Poco device from Europe, but it seems to be the all-new Poco M2 Pro. Poco M2 Pro is already in the works. The upcoming M2 Pro will probably be powered by the mid-range Qualcomm chipset, Snapdragon 720G.



Poco M2 Pro Specs, Features: What We Know So Far

Poco M2 Pro was spotted with the M2003J6CI model number and the “gram” codename. The device was spotted on both Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG databases. Now Poco M2 Pro has been found on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site with model number M2003J6CI.



Xiaomi recently revived the Poco brand and separated it to relaunch as an independent brand.



Poco X2 was the first smartphone under the new venture after almost one and a half years post Poco F1 from 2018.



Coming to the Poco M2 Pro listing, the Bluetooth SIG data confirms that the upcoming Poco phone will run on MUI 11 and comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. As Poco gears up for its next smartphone launch in the country, it may soon bring the recently unveiled Poco F2 Pro in India as well.



Price, Launch: Poco M2 Pro Price In India, Poco M2 Pro Launch

The upcoming midrange Poco phone will primarily target the sub-15,000 market with top-end features and specifications. Poco M2 Pro price in India is expected around Rs 15,000 for the base model. The BIS certification confirms Poco M2 Pro launch in India.



Poco M2 Pro will be another addition to the mid-range category in the sub-15,000 range.



Poco M2 Pro launch is expected by mid-July. Poco India GM C Manmohan recently said that the new Poco device will launch in India within 20-25 days in an interview with Hindustan Times, so it’s safe to expect a Poco M2 Pro launch date by the end of July.