Top Xiaomi Smartphones Under 15000: Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Mi A3, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi Note 7 Pro

smartphones under 15000? Budget Xiaomi phones? Here’s a list of all the top Xiaomi smartphones under 15000 to buy in June and July in India. We picked the best devices evaluating the best features based on display, performance, camera, hardware, gaming and battery.



The Xiaomi budget devices come with different premium features at different price points.



Starting with the Redmi 8 in the budget category, we have different devices ranging between the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 category. It includes the likes of Redmi Note 8, Mi A3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro to Redmi Note 9 Pro being offered at multiple price points



Here are the top Xiaomi smartphones under 15000 to buy in June and July.



Redmi Note 9 Pro

The much-new Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a new design on the out made out of glass featuring a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display on top offering Full HD+ resolution. It’s a 60Hz display but offers 120Hz touch sampling rate with a punch hole camera at the top centre of the display.



Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G, the new mid-range gaming-centric chip by Qualcomm. Redmi Note 9 Pro packs the new 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor.



It is further helmed by an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera offering 120-degree field of view, a new 5-megapixel macro sensor. Redmi Note 9 Pro packs a massive 5,020mAh battery this time supporting 18W fast charging. Redmi Note 9 Pro price now starts at Rs 13,999 post GST price hike.



Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro new price starts at Rs 15,999 onwards, increased by minimum Rs 1,000 from Rs 14,999. From camera to gaming to performance, Note 8 Pro excels in every department. Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen offering an immersive 91.94 percent screen-to-body ratio with a 3D curved CG5 glass sandwich body



Redmi Note 8 Pro packs in a quad camera system at the back. Note 8 Pro comes with the 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 8MP Ultra Wide lens and 2cm Macro lens.



Under the hood, Redmi Note 8 Pro has the gaming-centric flagship MediaTek Helio G90T processor with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and a larger 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support (ships with 18W fast charger). The Redmi Note 8 Pro base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage now starts at Rs 14,999.



Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 is a perfect budget smartphone. Now priced at Rs 11,999 after another price hike, Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen offering 90 percent screen-to-body ratio sporting a glass sandwich body with Gorilla Glass 5 support on the front and back as the previous generation Redmi Note 7 series.



The four camera system on Redmi Note 8 features a primary 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 8MP Ultra Wide lens and a 2cm Macro lens.



Under the hood, Redmi Note 8 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The smartphone will come with the same 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging (18W charger included) and USB Type C port. Android 9 Pie based MIUI 11 is now available. Redmi Note 8 is available via Amazon India.



Redmi Note 7 Pro

Even after Redmi Note 8 and Note 9 series, Redmi Note 7 Pro remains one of the best devices you can buy under 15000 rupees with top of the line mid-range features. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a premium glass design body on the out sandwiched between Corning Gorilla Glass 5 body and a 6.3-inch Full HD+ notched display.



Note 7 Pro runs on the 11nm Snapdragon 675 processor with on MIUI 10 top based on Android 9 Pie (MIUI 11 now available) backed by a 4,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charge (doesn’t ship with fast charger).



At the back, Redmi Note 7 Pro packs in a dual camera system comprising of a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor as its primary lens coupled with a 5MP secondary depth sensor. Upfront, Note 7 Pro has a 13MP sensor. Redmi Note 7 pro is now available starting at Rs 10,999 via Flipkart and Mi.com.



Mi A3

The latest third generation Mi A3 has is now priced at Rs 12,999 in India post GST hike. The device sports a good 3D curved glass design on the out, featuring a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a circular drop styled notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC.



It couples with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. At the back, Mi A3 has a triple camera setup.



The setup comprises of a 48MP primary Sony IMX 586 sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a wide-angle 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Upfront, Mi A3 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device is backed by a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.



Redmi 8

Redmi 8 new price starts at Rs 9,499 onwards, increased by a minimum of Rs 1,500 from Rs 7,999 launch price. The device comes with an aura design on the out featuring a 6.21-inch HD+ water drop notched display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 439 processor. The hardware pairs with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage, supporting additional storage.



Coming to optics, Redmi 8 will come with a dual camera system featuring a 12MP main camera and another 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. Up front, Redmi 8 will come with an 8MP single wide camera.



Redmi 8 runs on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10.0.1.3 on top. The device packs a larger battery this time. The whole package will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging sporting a USB Type-C port for charging (ships with 10W standard charger in the box).