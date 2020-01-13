OnePlus 8 Pro has appeared on Geekbench and it has revealed some key information about the upcoming smartphone including crucial specs and pricing. The smartphone will run on Snapdragon 865 SoC along with a 120Hz display.



OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench Listing (Price, Specs Leaked): 8 Things You Must Know

The OnePlus 8 Pro design was earlier leaked by OnLeaks.



While we almost know what the OnePlus 8 Pro looks like, now we know what will fire up the smartphone from inside including the internal specifications.



The upcoming OnePlus 8 series is said to have three smartphones this time: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The latest inclusion of a Lite version is a result of OnePlus’ latest move to enter the mid-range market.



OnePlus 8 Pro Specs, Features, Pricing: Things You Must Know

OnePlus 8 Pro 120Hz Display: To Come With 120Hz Display

An upgrade over the current 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a more enhanced display with 120Hz refresh rate to offer an enriched super smooth experience. It’s not the first smartphone to come with a 120Hz display.



Already the Asus gaming flagship, the ROG Phone 2 and some Sharp devices feature a similar 120Hz display.



OnePlus 8 Pro Design: OnePlus 8 Pro Punch-Hole Design

The OnePlus 8 Pro will come with a glass sandwich body featuring a matte finish mixed with metal. Starting with design technology, pretty much will remain the same. The OnePlus 8 Pro design will be similar to the already leaked OnePlus 8 and it will come with a punch-hole display.



Just like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro will also come with curved edges.



This time OnePlus 8 Pro will have the same curved display but with a punch-hole instead and not any mechanical part as the predecessor, a pop-up sensor. The OnePlus 8 Pro will have a slightly larger display this time at 6.65-inch, up from the 6.5-inch screen size, already leaked for the standard OnePlus 8.



The OnePlus 8 Pro will have a more enhanced display with 120Hz refresh rate display to offer an enriched super smooth experience, an upgrade over the current 90Hz refresh rate.



OnePlus 8 Pro Cameras: OnePlus 8 Pro Quad Camera Setup

Coming to optics, the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with four cameras at the back. The OnePlus 8 Pro is going to be the first OnePlus smartphone by the company to come with a quad camera system. However, as earlier leaked, the OnePlus Pro model won’t be coming with an in-display selfie camera.



The past renders did show that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole display in place of a pop-up module, and this matches.



With the three rear cameras at the back, the smartphone will now include a 3D ToF sensor placed next to it as Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with three camera sensors stacked vertically. The OnePlus logo will stay at the back as same.



OnePlus 8 Pro Processor: OnePlus 8 Pro Snapdragon 865

The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will come with the latest Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 865 processor. The chipmaker already unveiled the flagship chip, and OnePlus 8 series is going to be one of the first smartphones to come with the new Qualcomm flagship processor..



Snapdragon 865 will be available on both the OnePlus 8 smartphones: OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.



OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench Listing, OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench Scores

The OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 Pro will run on Android 10 out of the box based on the latest OxygenOS.



The Geekbench listing also revealed that the OnePlus 8 Pro will run on Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 865 SoC.



The OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench scores are recorded at a single-core sum of 4296 and a multi-core score of 12531.



OnePlus 8 Pro Design: Buit, 5G Support, Other Features

On the sides of the OnePlus 8 Pro, the same Alert Slider and Power button will be on the right edge, while the Volume Button will stay at the left. Finally the design has the USB Type-C port at the bottom, redesigned speaker grille, hole for the mic and no pop-up selfie camera.



OnePlus 8 Pro will measure 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm in size, so the thickness has increased to 10.8mm including the rear camera bump.



In terms of the changes, there will be a new software, additional depth-sensing 3D ToF camera, 3D photography, AR, portrait mode images. OnePlus 8 series may also have a special 5G variant or support for some specific countries.



OnePlus 8 Pro Expected Price In India, OnePlus 8 Pro Price In India

OnePlus 8 Pro will come with some first time features including a few top flagship-level specifications. The OnePlus 8 Pro India launch will happen in mid-2020, probably in June alongside the regular OnePlus 8.



Coming to price, the OnePlus 8 Pro expected price in India is around the same as the current OnePlus 7 Pro.



So, the OnePlus 8 Pro price in India is expected to be around Rs 50,000 or so. The OnePlus 8 Pro with OnePlus 8 will be the first OnePlus smartphones in the upcoming series to come with quad cameras.



As per the other rumours, OnePlus 8 Pro price in India is going to stand somewhere around 50,000 to 55,000 INR. The company has been lately targeting the upper premium segment, and hence the price of OnePlus 8 Pro will cross the 50,000 margin.

img: OnLeaks