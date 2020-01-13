AI Will Check Your Baggage At 9 Indian Airports; No Airlines In India In Top 10 Safest Airlines List

Highly advanced Artificial Intelligence applications will now scan your baggage. This pilot run will be carried out across 9 airports in India. Pune is among those airports, wherein AI will power baggage screening.



Meanwhile, a report on airlines’ safety reveals that none of the airlines from India has featured in the top 10 list.



Is this a wake up call for all airlines in India?



AI Will Screen Your Baggages At Airports



Airports Authority of India (AAI) has given the green signal to implement smart baggage screening system at top 9 airports in India.



Under the Startup India initiative, AAI conducted ‘Innovate for Airports Programme’ challenge, wherein several interesting ideas for implementing more security at airports were selected.



Out of 350 startup ideas, 8 were selected for implementation at the airports.



Smart baggage screening is one of them.



Called Baggage AI, this technology will be implemented at x-ray screening machines, and will automatically detect dangerous objects kept in the baggage.



This will complement the existing system, wherein a security guard manually screens the baggage via x-ray machines.



Baggage AI, which will be implemented across 9 airports has been developed by Dimensionless Technologies.



No Airlines From India In Top Safest Airports



Germany based Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Center (JACDEC) has revealed that none of the airlines from India have been able to get featured in the top 10 safest airlines list.



Australia’s state carrier Qantas Airline has been declared as world’s safest airlines, followed by Air New Zealand and Taiwanese airlines: Eva Airlines, which is at #3.



UAE based Etihad Airlines is 4th safest airlines in the world, whereas Qatar Airlines is at #5, Singapore Airlines at #6, Emirates Airlines at #7, Alaska Airlines at #8, Cathay PAcific at #9 and Virgin Australia at #10.



2019 has been declared as one of the safest years for airlines, with 293 fatalities related with airline accidents, down from 559 in 2018.