Poco F2 has been patented, and it’s coming soon. While the much-awaited Poco F2 remains to stay in the news, the recent listing does confirm that that the next Poco smartphone is in the making, and it will launch soon.



Poco F2 Confirmed: Poco F2 Price, Specs, India Launch & More!

Poco F2 will launch in 2020, and Xiaomi has filed a trademark for the Poco F2 smartphone.



Poco F1 launched in 2017, and it was the cheapest Snapdragon 845 smartphone back then. Launched as a value-for-money flagship, Poco F1 was able to redefine mid-range flagships back in 2017 with unbelievable specs.



The successor has been awaited for long, and some said that Poco brand has been discontinued.



But no more, the Poco F2 has been finally patented, and it confirms the existence officially. Some company officials previously hinted at a 2020 launch, and now it seems like the legit launch date for Poco F2.



Poco F2 Patented: Xiaomi Files Trademark For Poco F2

Xiaomi filed a trademark for Poco F2, and it confirms that the Poco F1 successor is in the making. Poco F2 has been finally patented, and it confirms the existence officially. The device was expected last year, but it will launch in 2020.



In some markets the smartphone will be called Pocophone F2, like the US and European markets globally, while in India the smartphone will be called Poco F2.



The Spigen cases revealed the key specs about Poco F2, and it confirmed that the Poco F2 will come with a similar full-screen display as Redmi K20 Pro along with a pop-up selfie camera. The device will sport a triple camera system at the back alongside.



Poco F2 Specs, Features: Poco F2 Specs Sheet

As per the Spigen listing, the Poco F2 seems like a remodelled Redmi K20 Pro, but the specs will probably differ. The features as triple camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, full screen display, pop-up sensor though resemble Redmi K20 Pro.



Starting with the display, Poco F2 will come with a notch-less AMOLED display with a similar design as Redmi K20 Pro featuring a glass body with a pop-up sensor on top.



It’s a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides without any notch. Poco F1 came with an LCD panel.



Poco F2 will offer a panoramic full view all-screen viewing experience. The smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner embedded inside the display compared to a physical fingerprint sensor on Poco F1.



Poco F2 will feature a triple-camera setup, again similar to the Redmi K20 Pro. The leaked details show two sensors stacked vertically, while the third sensor above the two lenses.



Poco F2 is said to come with the previous generation Qualcomm flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 855, though it’s yet to be confirmed. Poco F2 will come with a sizeable 4,000mAh sized battery with support for 27W fast charging only.



Poco F2 Pricing, Launch: Poco F2 Price, Poco F2 Launch

Currently the Redmi K20 Pro has stepped into the shoes of Poco F1 to serve as a value-for-money entry flagship from Xiaomi. If Poco F2 arrives in India, it’s going to operate in the sub-20,000 segment.



Poco F2 launch will probably happen sometime in 2020, maybe by the end of the second quarter.



Poco F2 launch in India depends on some other factors, as when Redmi K30 4G will come to India, whether Redmi K20 Pro is being discounted or not, and more.



Coming to Poco F2 price, it’s going to be reasonable for another time. It will follow the same legacy as Poco F1, and the successor could be priced somewhere around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in India. The global Poco F2 price is expected below 30,000 INR.

img: Digit / Spigen