Rapido’s Auto Service License Can Be Cancelled In Pune? Bombay Court Asks RTO To ‘Reconsider’

The Bombay High Court has directed the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, to reevaluate Rapido’s application for a bike taxi service license.

Taking another look

“The authority shall decide the application of the petitioner on its own merits in accordance with law”, the order states.

Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde said, “The Bombay High Court has directed us to reconsider afresh the application of Rapido for grant of licence to operate its services in Pune city.

Accordingly, we will reconsider their application afresh on its merit and in accordance with the law as directed by the High Court.”

Background

The order follows the petition filed by Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, which operates Rapido.

The company is into the business operation of aggregation of passenger transport service by two-wheelers.

The petitioner had applied for a grant of license to operate as an aggregator under the Central Motor Vehicle Aggregators Guidelines 2020.

However, this was rejected on April 1.

Rejection order copy never received

Aman Dutta, one of the counsels who represented Rapido in the High Court, said, “Though the RTO claimed in the High Court that it had rejected the application of the Rapido for grant of licence to conducting operations in Pune, Rapido never received the certified copy of the order for months.

Neither through email nor through registered (post).

The RTO could not produce the copy of the email nor any proof of the copy being sent through a registered post.”

Though the RTO had claimed that they rejected the application, the Supreme Court had in an order on April 21, 2022 asked the parties to maintain status quo in the matter.

Right to carry on business

Dutta said, “Therefore, as per the Supreme Court order of April 21, Rapido was carrying out its operations in Pune city.”

Rapido continued to operate the bike taxi service.

This led to a protest by various auto rickshaw unions opposing what they call an illegal service.

Two FIRs were registered against Rapido by Pune city police and Pimpri Chinchwad police.

In Rapido’s defense according to Dutta, their application was not rejected as they never received the copy of the so-called rejection till April 21.

