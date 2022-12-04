US Embassy Opens New B1/B2 Interview Waiver Appointment Slots Across These Indian Cities

Across the cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, several B1/B2 interview waiver appointments have been opened by the US embassy.

What is B-1/B-2 Visa?

The B-1/B-2 visitor visa is for people traveling to the United States temporarily for business (B-1) or for pleasure or medical treatment (B-2).

New slots have been opened for the B1/B2 visa interview waiver for those who are eligible, informed United States embassy. These slots are available in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter US Embassy in India wrote, “Looking for a B1/B2 interview waiver (dropbox) visa appointment? Good news! We’ve opened a number of B1/B2 interview waiver appointments for the coming month in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Book now in time for holiday travel.”

As per the reports and data, the current wait time for the US Visa interview waiver appointments is 233 days in Delhi, 297 in Mumbai and 171 days in Chennai.

For the first time applicants of the US business (B-1) and tourist (B-2) visas has gone up to three years, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

The US State Department noted “The global median wait time for a tourist visa (B1/B2) interview appointment is under two months as of this month.”

What is the Eligibility?

When it comes to the interview waiver option, those who are renewing any visa (including B1/B2 visas) within 48 months of expiration can opt for it.

In order to facilitate smoother granting of visa and to remedy the backlog, US has made more applicants eligible for interview waiver, sending drop box cases abroad for adjudication and getting temporary staffers.

Students get top priority in for visa interview waiver, especially during the admission session. The US has informed that skilled workers are next on the expedited list followed by repeat B1/B2 visa seekers (whose visas expired within four years of application that now makes them eligible for interview waiver) and crew.

Notably, it could possibly be months before the interview wait time for B1/B2 starts dropping.

The United States expects the processing times to rebound faster than projected and expects it to reach pre-pandemic levels in Fiscal Year 2023.