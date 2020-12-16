Your Driving License Will Be Cancelled If You Don’t Pay All Pending Fines In This State!

Before starting off this article, we would like to highly press on the fact that if you have any pending challan or fine(s) issued on your name, make sure to clear it off well in advance, or the Mumbai traffic police shall revoke your license.

The Mumbai traffic police has put together a list of all rash drivers and has now decided to fine them for their e-challans.

Sources from RTO (Regional Transport Office) have informed that they are yet to receive a total penalty of Rs 317 crores on e-challans.



Maruti Ertiga and Hyundai Verna Cars With Highest e-Challans

It has been reported that Mumbai-based Maruti Ertiga and Hyundai Verna cars have the highest number of e-challans recorded.

About 150 e-challans and a fine of Rs 1.52 lakh, while 110 challans and a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh have been collected from owners of Ertiga and Verna cars, respectively.

Currently, drivers on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai are on high radar under the Mumbai traffic police, due to reckless driving there, while about 70 to 150 e-challans have been issued under the drivers in this location.



Maximum Penalty Recorded for Over-Speeding

The traffic police department has mentioned that the maximum penalty recorded is for over speeding, while those from illegal car parking or parking the cars in no-parking zones and lane cutting are relatively low.

For instance, the owner of a Honda City car from Malad has a challan registered, of Rs 80,000 on the vehicle, holding the third position in the list of reckless drivers compiled by Mumbai traffic police.

Following the Malad resident, are owners of Renault Duster and Honda Jazz in Kandivali, fined with Rs 72,000 and Rs 71,000, respectively.



Ignorance in Paying Challans Shall Revoke License

The traffic police department informs that it will be very difficult to recover the fine amounts, as in some cases, the RTO’s penalty is almost the same as the value of the person’s vehicle.

RTO is yet to receive a total penalty of Rs 317 crores on e-challans.

The Joint Commissioner of Police Yashasvi Yadav said in media release,

“We will contact 50,000 drivers with e-challans from our control room. If the owners of these vehicles do not pay the penalty on their e-challans, the licenses of such drivers will be revoked.”

