MIUI 12.5 Optimisation Before MIUI 13: Release Date, Supported Devices, New Features
MIUI 12.5 update is coming. Before MIUI 13, the next MIUI update is coming in the form of MIUI 12.5 update. Xiaomi has suspended MIUI 12 beta program and the company has started on releasing the MIUI 12.5 update. MIUI 12 update has been officially rolled out for 31 Xiaomi devices till now.
Xiaomi Indonesia GM Alvin Tse, said MIUI 12.5 will offer stability and optimization before the MIUI 13 supported devices.
MIUI 12.5 version will essentially be a the base update before MIUI 13 releases. Xiaomi is already developing MIUI 12.5, and Mi 11 series will be the first to run on the latest UI platform. The upcoming changes and optimizations will be the foundation for the next MIUI 13.
MIUI 12.5 beta update is already live now.
Contents
- 1 MIUI 12.5 Eligible Devices: MIUI 12.5 Update Full List
- 2 MIUI 12.5 Features: MIUI 12.5 New Features, Updates
MIUI 12.5 Eligible Devices: MIUI 12.5 Update Full List
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming MIUI 12.5 update.
MIUI 12.5 Update Full List: MIUI 12.5 Redmi Update
Redmi 7A
Redmi 8A
Redmi 8A Dual / Pro
Redmi 8
Redmi 9A
Redmi 9AT
Redmi 9i
Redmi 9C
Redmi 9C NFC
Redmi 9
Redmi 9 (India)
Redmi 9 Prime
Redmi 10X 4G
Redmi 10X 5G
Redmi 10X Pro
Redmi Note 7
Redmi Note 7S
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 8
Redmi Note 8T
Redmi Note 8 Pro
Redmi Note 9
Redmi Note 9S
Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)
Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 9 4G (CN)
Redmi Note 9 5G
Redmi Note 9 Ultra
Redmi K20
Redmi K20 Pro
Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition
Redmi K30
Redmi K30 5G
Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition
Redmi K30i 5G
Redmi K30 Pro
Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition
Redmi K30 Ultra
Redmi K30S Ultra
MIUI 12.5 Update Full List: MIUI 12.5 Poco Update
Poco F1
Poco F2 Pro
Poco X2
Poco X3
Poco X3 NFC
Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2
Poco C3
Poco M3
MIUI 12.5 Update Full List: MIUI 12.5 Mi Update
Mi 8
Mi 8 Pro
Mi 8 Under Display Edition
Mi 8 Explorer Edition
Mi 8 SE
Mi 8 Lite
Mi 9
Mi 9 Pro
Mi 9 Pro 5G
Mi 9 Explorer Edition
Mi 9 Lite
Mi 9 SE
Mi 10
Mi 10 Pro
Mi 10 Ultra
Mi 10 Lite
Mi 10 Youth Edition
Mi Note 10
Mi Note 10 Pro
Mi Note 10 Lite
Mi CC9e
Mi CC9
Mi CC9 Pro
Mi 9T
Mi 9T Pro
Mi 10T
Mi 10T Pro
Mi 10T Lite
Mi Mix 2S
Mi Mix 3
MIUI 12.5 Update Full List: MIUI 12.5 Release Date
Blackshark 2
Blackshark 2 Pro
Blackshark 3
Blackshark 3 Pro
Blackshark 3S
MIUI 12.5 Features: MIUI 12.5 New Features, Updates
The MIUI 12.5 release date will happen in February. MI 11 series will be the first to come with MIUI 12.5 update.
Approximate Location
MIUI 12.5 update will come with better location privacy. You will be notified about the application using your approximate location, not the exact location.
New Launcher Animations
The animations within the folder and other system settings have been improved.
New Power Menu
There will be a few functions or features with settings for the Power menu. Design has also been improved.
New Volume Controller
The volume controller will get an update with MIUI 12.5 update. There are new animations with a new look.
Convert Photo To PDF
You can now quickly convert any of the photos within the app to PDF format directly.
New Latest Apps
The app styles are now customizable with MIUI 12.5 update. With MIUI 12.5, the recent apps can also be used horizontally.
New Notification Center
Thr notification center brought closer to the Android 11 view. Notifications, messages and silent notifications are parsed.
New Cleaner Interface
The app interface has been again decluttered with some additional customisations.
New Camera Settings Interface
The camera application has a few updates. MIUI 12.5 update complexity has been replaced by a more plain interface.
Other MIUI 12.5 Features
- New Fingerprint Animations
- Bubble notification support (Android 11)
- Super resolution
- Voice control
- New QR Code interface
- New Icon styles
