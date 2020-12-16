MIUI 12.5 update is coming. Before MIUI 13, the next MIUI update is coming in the form of MIUI 12.5 update. Xiaomi has suspended MIUI 12 beta program and the company has started on releasing the MIUI 12.5 update. MIUI 12 update has been officially rolled out for 31 Xiaomi devices till now.



MIUI 12.5 Optimisation Before MIUI 13: Release Date, Supported Devices, New Features

Xiaomi Indonesia GM Alvin Tse, said MIUI 12.5 will offer stability and optimization before the MIUI 13 supported devices.



MIUI 12.5 version will essentially be a the base update before MIUI 13 releases. Xiaomi is already developing MIUI 12.5, and Mi 11 series will be the first to run on the latest UI platform. The upcoming changes and optimizations will be the foundation for the next MIUI 13.



MIUI 12.5 beta update is already live now.



Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming MIUI 12.5 update.



Redmi 7A

Redmi 8A

Redmi 8A Dual / Pro

Redmi 8

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9AT

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9C NFC

Redmi 9

Redmi 9 (India)

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro (India)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 4G (CN)

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9 Ultra

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30S Ultra



Poco F1

Poco F2 Pro

Poco X2

Poco X3

Poco X3 NFC

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2

Poco C3

Poco M3



Mi 8

Mi 8 Pro

Mi 8 Under Display Edition

Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Mi 8 SE

Mi 8 Lite

Mi 9

Mi 9 Pro

Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi 9 Explorer Edition

Mi 9 Lite

Mi 9 SE

Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10 Ultra

Mi 10 Lite

Mi 10 Youth Edition

Mi Note 10

Mi Note 10 Pro

Mi Note 10 Lite

Mi CC9e

Mi CC9

Mi CC9 Pro

Mi 9T

Mi 9T Pro

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10T Lite

Mi Mix 2S

Mi Mix 3



Blackshark 2

Blackshark 2 Pro

Blackshark 3

Blackshark 3 Pro

Blackshark 3S



The MIUI 12.5 release date will happen in February. MI 11 series will be the first to come with MIUI 12.5 update.



Approximate Location

MIUI 12.5 update will come with better location privacy. You will be notified about the application using your approximate location, not the exact location.



New Launcher Animations

The animations within the folder and other system settings have been improved.



New Power Menu

There will be a few functions or features with settings for the Power menu. Design has also been improved.



New Volume Controller

The volume controller will get an update with MIUI 12.5 update. There are new animations with a new look.



Convert Photo To PDF

You can now quickly convert any of the photos within the app to PDF format directly.



New Latest Apps

The app styles are now customizable with MIUI 12.5 update. With MIUI 12.5, the recent apps can also be used horizontally.



New Notification Center

Thr notification center brought closer to the Android 11 view. Notifications, messages and silent notifications are parsed.



New Cleaner Interface

The app interface has been again decluttered with some additional customisations.



New Camera Settings Interface

The camera application has a few updates. MIUI 12.5 update complexity has been replaced by a more plain interface.



Other MIUI 12.5 Features