BSNL Triggers Price War: Get 2GB/Day At Rs 199/Month With Unlimited Calling! Cheaper Than Airtel, Jio?



BSNL launches Rs 199 recharge plan with 2GB daily data: Here is what you need to know everything about it

BSNL, an Indian state-owned telecommunications company, is in the news today as it has launched a new prepaid plan at Rs 199. The 199 prepaid plan will offer 2GB daily data and calling benefits with a FUP limit of 250 minutes.

It even includes unlimited voice calling benefits to any network. Do note that you will only get 250 minutes per day and 100 SMSes on a daily basis. This recharge plan will remain valid for 30 days.

BSNL will launch the prepaid plan on December 24, 2020, on the occasion of Christmas.

This new plan will replace the existing PV 186 prepaid plan. This plan offered 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day with a validity period of 28 days. While the PV 186 plan is still being offered, it shall not be available from 1st January, 2021.

The withdrawn of PV 186 plan & New Promotional offer on BSNL 998

BSNL Rs 998 prepaid plan which currently offers 2GB daily data for 240 days shall now offer 3GB daily data along with 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling benefits with a FUP limit of 250 minutes as a part of its Christmas offers.

This promotional offer will be available from December 24, 2020, until March 23, 2021, a period of 90 days. Post this period the freebies will be reverted to 2GB per day, keeping everything else the same.

Comparisons with other operators :-

BSNL 199 vs Jio 249

Jio offers a Rs 249 plan, which is the cheapest 2GB daily data plan from the company. Jio plan features :-

2GB daily data

Jio to Jio unlimited voice calls

1,000 minutes to non-Jio network

100 SMS per day

Access to Jio apps

28 days validity

BSNL 199 vs Airtel 298

Airtel offers a Rs 298 plan, which is the cheapest 2GB daily data plan from the company. Jio plan features :-

2GB daily data

Truly unlimited voice calls

100 SMS per day

Airtel Xstream premium subscription

Free Wynk Music subscription

Rs 100 cashback on FasTag

28 days validity

BSNL Rs 199 vs Vi prepaid recharge plan

For 199, Vi (Vodafone) offers only 1GB data per day. Features :-