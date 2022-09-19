Active Users Of Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL Reduce In July: Airtel Adds 5 Lakh, Jio Adds 29 Lakh New Users

The monthly report for all the telecom providers has been released by TRAI for the month of July 2022.

There has been a massive loss of active subscribers on a monthly basis; all four operators lost VLR subscribers in July 2022.

Jio, BSNL, Airtel, VI Lose Subscribers In July: TRAI Report

The monthly performance report for July 2022 by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India states that as compared to June, all four operators, BSNL, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, and Reliance Jio lost VLR subscribers in July 2022.

Jio continues to have the most active mobile users in India, while Airtel is second but has the highest VLR subscriber percentage.

In July, Jio had 382.17 million active users, up from 383.24 million in June 2022. The number of active users on Airtel fell from 357.21 million in June to 356.17 million in July.

The VLR subscriber bases of BSNL and Vi fell from 57.78 million and 218.67 million in June to 57.27 million and 216.92 million, respectively.

In July 2022, Jio added 2.9 million users, while Airtel added 0.5 million. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) both experienced user losses of 0.8 million and 1.5 million, respectively.

MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) has lost 0.4 million subscribers, bringing its total active subscriber base to 0.64 million.

Negative Impact On ARPU

This has a negative impact on their ARPU (average revenue per user). While Jio and Airtel’s subscriber bases increased, the number of active and paying customers decreased. This means that their ARPU will suffer as a result. Vi and BSNL continue to lose customers, which has a negative impact on their overall revenue.

Airtel’s VLR subscriber percentage has dropped to 97.99%, while Jio’s is 91.88%.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has dictated telcos to have at least one tariff plan which allows a recharge validity of 30 days, in a departure from its longstanding policy of forbearance on tariffs.

Changing the telecommunication order of 1999, Trai on Thursday said that every telecom service provider should offer at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher that has the validity of thirty days.