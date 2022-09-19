War Of Electric Cars: Tata Nexon VS Mahindra XUV 400EV (Specifications, Price & More)

Today, the electric automobile market in India is witnessing a huge makeover as every leading automobile manufacturer is competing to introduce their car in an electric version.

MG ZS EV, Kia EV 6, Tata Tigor EV, Mahindra Verito EV are some of the leading electric cars introduced in India today. And two very popular electric vehicles are Tata Nexon EV and the recently unveiled Mahindra XUV 400.

Today, lets look at the specifications and features of the Mahindra XUV 400 and the Tata Nexon EV!

Mahindra XUV 400 And Tata Nexon EV: A Comparison

Without a doubt, Tata Nexon EV has made its mark in the indian electric automobile market, and the Mahindra XUV 400 also has received some top notch reviews in its media drive.

Battery



The Tata Nexon EV comes with a battery of 40.5 kwh, whereas, the mahindra xuv 400 comes with a battery of 39.4 kwh. However, while the battery on the Tata is bigger, the performance of the car matters more. This means that if the Mahindra car delivers a better performance in a comparatively smaller battery, it wins.

Also, the battery of Mahindra XUV 400 will be offered in two variants. The 7.2 kW/32A charger takes approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes, while the 3.3 kW/16A charger takes approximately 13 hours and 30 minutes. On the Tata Nexon EV, a normal charger takes approximately 8 to 10 hours for a full charge, while a fast charger takes approximately 1.5 hours.

Motor Power and Range

Due to the performance of the 147 hp motor, Mahindra will provide a range of 450 km on a single charge, which is greater than its competitor Tata, whose motor generates power of 140 HP with a torque of 250 NM only, providing a range of 435 km on a single charge. Additionally, both the cars are IP67 certified.

Prices

The actual price of the Mahindra XUV 400 is yet to revealed; it will probably be announced once the company starts taking bookings for the car, which is around the beginning of 2023. Considering the specifications and the features of the car, we think it will be available for Rs. 15 to 18 lakh ex-showroom for 2-3 variants astil, and Rs. 19 to 20 lakhs on road.

The Tata Nexon EV is being offered at Rs. 15 to 18 lakhs.

Image