BSNL 5G Launching On This Date; BSNL 4G Rollout Starts From November 2022

Starting this November, State-owned telecom firm BSNL will start rolling out 4G networks and plans to gradually upgrade it to 5G by August next year, sources informed on Monday.

4G Network Launch And Expansion

While talking about the company’s plan, BSNL chairman and managing director PK Purwar said that the company has plans to roll out almost 1.25 lakh 4G mobile sites in 18 months.

Further adding, “the first roll out (of planned 4G network) should take place in November,”.

The Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Cabinet has approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for the revival of BSNL.

At present, the telecom firm is in discussion with IT major TCS and state-run telecom research and development organization C-DOT-led consortium to deploy indigenously developed 4G technology in the network.

5G Upgradable Network Gears

The 4G network gears that the company is purchasing will be upgradable to 5G through software updates, said Purwar.

While talking about the timeline of BSNL’s plans to roll out 5G services, he said the company is on its path to deploy 5G as per the deadline of August 15, 2023, set by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Purwar added, “The minister has given us a clear path that the 15th of August 2023 should be the date when BSNL should be in the 5G domain. We are working in that direction which we have received. We should be able to meet it (the target timeline),”.

He said that all telecom operators should look at digital inclusiveness and connect the unconnected with digital technologies, while talking about the revenue dynamics.

Lowest Average Revenue Per User

“There should be an investment in the network for everyone to get good service and roll out should be faster. Unless operators have enough resources they will not be able to make the investment in the network. Unless investment is not made in network technology, many people will be left out from taking advantage of newer technologies,” Purwar added.

According to him, India has one of the lowest average revenue per user (ARPU) and there is a need to look at if it is sustainable.

He further noted, “Telecom operators are well placed to derive revenue from other sources as well but we have to also look at the fact that India has the lowest ARPU in the world. Can we sustain this level of ARPU and derive the new investment? we need to balance out these things,”.