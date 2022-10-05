Infosys, Wipro, TechM Cancel On-Boarding Of Freshers, Even After Giving Offer Letters! Freshers Being Cheated?

Indian IT majors including Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra have recently made it into the headlines.

Although, this time, these IT firms have made the news for revoking offer letters of various freshers after a delay of three to six months onboarding them.

Further, the offer letters of these candidates have been recalled under the disguise that they do not meet the eligibility criteria or have not completed the compliance requirements, as per a media report.

Not only that, these companies have not offered any clarification regarding the canceled hirings being the major reasons why this has made it to the headlines.

Infosys Revoking Offer Letters

To start with, there is an engineering graduate from Bhopal, who received a rejection mail from the tech giant Infosys around September 28, 2022.

This was six months after they received the offer letter from the company.

Moreover, Infosys canceled the hiring stating that they did not meet the academic qualification required for the job, as mentioned in the email sent by Infosys.

In their defense, the candidate informed the media that the academic qualifications required were cleared already.

On the contrary, they were above the minimum required marks.

It appears that Infosys rejected the candidate despite clearing the required criteria.

Wipro Rejected Candidate For Not Meeting Assessment Guidelines

In the case of Wipro, a Computer Science graduate from Vijayanagar was rejected by Wipro, 4 months after receiving the offer letter.

The candidates were told that they have not complied with Wipro’s assessment guidelines and hence have been rejected, as per the received mail.

The candidate informed the media that they completed all the documents and met the criteria required for the job, still, they were rejected.

Tech Mahindra Rejected Candidate For Non-clearance of a Certification Test

After three months of receiving the offer letter, the candidate was rejected by Tech Mahindra on the grounds of non-clearance of a certification test.

Basically, candidates are required to complete 12 courses which are part of the hiring process.

Despite clearing all the courses and receiving completion certificates as well, the concerned candidate was rejected.

Wipro issued a statement Regarding the recent canceled hirings in which it said it would honor all offer letters that have been made to the deserving candidates in a phased manner.

Its peers including Infosys and Tech Mahindra are yet to comment on the issue.