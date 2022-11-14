Infosys Ends Work From Home For 2.76 Lakh Employees; 3-Phase ‘Hybrid’ Model Comes Into Force

As we all know, returning to office seems to be the theme for many IT companies now.

Following the trend, Indian IT major Infosys is also ending work from home for its employees and asking them to report back to the office but in a phased manner.

Infosys Three Phase Return To Office Plan

Presently, its first phase of work from the office plan is ongoing.

As part of this, employees can come to the office twice a week based on their convenience.

Later on in the next phase, employees can either take a transfer or relocate to a branch office of their choice.

In its final phase, Infosys will take feedback from both the phases to determine its hybrid-work policy.

This way, this Bengaluru-based It firm has devised a three-phased work from office plan for the transition.

How Did This Happen?

The decision was followed by the statement by its CEO Salil Parekh last month.

He said Infosys will continue with its flexible approach with respect to employees working from home.

As the IT major has informed its employees about a three-phase work from office plan in an internal communication.

According to Krishnamurthy Shankar, the Executive Vice President and Group Head of HR Development, their approach will allow flexibility to employees and is not a “one size-fits-all approach”.

“It will be exciting to see how our teams will explore their own return to office plans by creatively and pragmatically blending project and business imperatives along with collective working convenience,” Shankar added.

CEO Parekh had last month informed that at any given time, Infosys’ India offices, has about 45,000 employees present in the office.

He further added, “We are finding that the approach taken so far has been well received and this number was gradually increasing”.

Other IT Firms Return To Office Plans

Its peers like India’s largest IT services company TCS had in September sent an email to its employees saying it is mandatory for all to work from office at least three days a week.

As per this IT companies plan, Managers will create a roster, and adhering to the roster is mandatory.

Afterwards, Wipro also asked its staff to work from the office at least three days a week starting October 10.

The decision came after the IT company had terminated the services of 300 employees as they were found moonlighting for a rival firm.