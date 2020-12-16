Questions Raised In Legislative Assembly Over Firing Of IT Employees During Coronavirus; Will IT Firms Respond?

For the first time ever, an elected leader in a state Legislative Assembly has raised questions over the firing of IT employees during coronavirus.



Although IT employees are among the top tax payers in India, contributing towards making India self-reliant and a global super-power, no political leader has ever raised the concerns faced by IT employees, in Parliament or Legislative Assemplies.



But things are now changing, and questions are being raised.



Will the IT employers respond now?



Will the State Govt take action to safeguard the interests of IT employees?



MLC Raises Question In Legislative Assembly Over Firing Of IT Employees



Few days back, we had reported that NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate) President Harpreet Singh Saluja had a meeting with Hon’ble Member of Legislative Council Maharashtra Shri Gopichand ji Padalkar over the plight of IT employees in Maharashtra.



Based on this meeting and the inputs received, Shri Gopichand ji Padalkar raised the issue of the firing of IT employees, during a session at Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.



He asked why IT firms like Wipro, Cognizant, and others have fired thousands of IT employees during the lockdown, and why no action has been taken against them?



He shared some vital data related to the firing of IT employees and cutting salaries of the IT employees, which is unethical, and illegal since the nation was gripped with a pandemic.



By raising these critical questions, Govt has been made aware of the adverse situation in which IT employees have found themselves in.



Will Govt take action now?



Role Of NITES In Helping Employees



This is for the 1st time that any elected leader has raised the questions about IT employees, in a Legislative Assembly, and this happened due to the relentless pursuit of NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate), which is a non-profit dedicated to helping IT employees.



In past, NITES has raised the issues related with IT employees and filed several complaints and petition with Labor Commissioner, and other Govt officials.



We hope that Govt takes note of the issues which are faced by IT employees, and take action against those who are breaking the rules.



We will keep you updated, as more details come in.