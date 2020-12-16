Whatsapp Will Stop Working On These Android, iPhones: Check If Your Whatsapp Will Work Or Not From 2021

With the arrival of year ending for 2020, the Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is also said to end support on some of the old Android and iOS smartphones.

Reportedly, with the calendar year coming to a close, popular messaging app WhatsApp is also ending support for Android phones and iPhones which run on dated operating systems.

In simple words, the Facebook-owned messaging app will stop working on smartphones not running on the least iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems.

How To Avoid It?

To avoid such incidents, WhatsApp’s support page suggests its enamours user base to go for the latest version of their operating system to enjoy all the features.

According to this mandate, to have a smooth functioning, WhatsApp for iPhones requires iOS 9 or later and WhatsApp for Android is running on Android 4.0.3 and newer.

Which Smartphones Will Get Affected?

Nowadays, not many smartphones are running on these dated operating systems.

Still it is noteworthy here that some specific smartphones will lose support for the popular messaging app.

In the case of iPhones, all the iPhone models up to the iPhone 4 will lose support for the iPhone.

In simple words, the users who are using the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will have to update their operating system to iOS 9 or later in order to continue using WhatsApp.

In the case of Android phones, WhatsApp will stop working for the Android version earlier than 4.0.3.

For instance, models like HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, and the Samsung Galaxy S2 could be the models which will get affected.

Apart from these, other Android smartphones that could be running on an older Android version, may also lose support for WhatsApp as 2020 comes to a close.

For some users, they can still continue to use WhatsApp on their older smartphones since their operating systems may have received a patch with an update.

While for others, the only solution may be to get a new smartphone altogether.

How To Verify For Your Smartphone?

You can simply verify for your iPhone by checking Settings > General > Information, where you will find information about the software version.

In case of Android users, they can go to Settings > About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on.

