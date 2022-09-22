58 RTO Services Goes Online: All You Need Is Aadhaar Authentication

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made the lives of citizens easier by accommodating as many as 58 citizen-centric services related to issues of vehicle registration and driving license under the online provisions.

This means for all of these about 58 vehicle services, citizens will no longer need to go to the regional transport offices or RTOs, as these services could now be availed online.

On Saturday, the MoRTH announced plans to accommodate almost 60 citizen-centric services related to driving license, vehicle registration, and transfer of ownership under the online basis through the Aadhaar authentication route on a voluntary basis, as per a PTI report.

This would significantly reduce the footfall at the RTOs and provide services in a contactless and faceless manner, which would not just save time but also ensure safety protocols. Further, the compliance to certain rules would also be easier through this route and improve the efficiency of working.

‘The online services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis includes—application for Learner License, issue of duplicate Driving License and renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required’, stated the report.

Other essential services under the Aadhaar authentication route of MoRTH include the issue of International Driving Permit, application of Transfer of ownership of motor vehicle and change of address in Conductor License, among others.

Anyone who does not have an Aadhar number can avail these services by physically going to RTOs and establishing the identity. This will be done through submitting an alternative document, again, in physical form at the respective Authority, as per CMVR 1989.