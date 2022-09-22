You Can Buy New iPhone 13 For Rs 50,000: Checkout Jaw-Dropping Deals For iPhone 13

The time of the year is here for those awaiting mega sale and super discounted deals on online e-commerce platforms. Like every year, e-comm majors Amazon India and Walmart-backed Flipkart will be hosting their festive sale, starting September 23, 2022.

The highlight of the upcoming sale is that the price of Apple’s iPhone 13 will fall significantly and as per Flipkart’s teaser, the price on its platform for the base model will fall under Rs 50,000, a price slash of this degree for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know and steps you can check out to further reduce the price especially for iPhone 13 during the festive sales on Flipkart and Amazon.

How to Get iPhone 13 For Lesser Price?

Right after the launch of Apple’s latest iPhone 14, the prices of iPhone 13 have been slashed by as much as Rs 10,000.

This means the price of an iPhone 13, the base model, that is the 128 GB storage model, now costs Rs 69,900. On this reduced price, Amazon will offer further discounts.

Amazon is selling the phone at Rs 65,900 and offering an exchange value of up to Rs 14,850 on not just the base model but also other storage variants.

The 256GB variant of iPhone 13 is available on Amazon for Rs 74,900 and the 512GB version for Rs 99,900. As mentioned above, on exchanging an older device, the prices of new iPhones will fall down further.

Besides, Flipkart has advertised selling the iPhone 13 for a price as low as Rs 49,990. On top of that, buyers using Credit/Debit cards of ICICI and Axis Bank will be able to avail an additional instant discount of 10%, further lowering the price.

Key Dates for Amazon and Flipkart’s Festive Sale 2022

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will begin on Sept 23, 2022 for all users and a day before on Sept 22 for Prime members.

SImilarly, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2022 will begin on Sept 23, 2022 for all users and a day before on Sept 22 for the Flipkart Plus members.