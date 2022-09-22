AirAsia Offering 50 Lakh Free Air Tickets For All Indians! Last Date? How To Book?

In a move to thank its loyal passengers and marking its 21st birthday, the low-cost airline AirAsia is offering a mega sale like never seen before.

You must be wondering that the sale would comprise of hefty price cuts and discounts. However, the sale provided by the Kuala Lumpur-based airline is giving away five million free seats for a limited period amid the gradual reopening of borders worldwide.

Here’s everything you need to know about this ongoing sale and how you can avail the free ticket. Read further.

AirAsia’s 5 Million Free Seats Offer

The low-budget airline AirAsia is celebrating the rapid reopening of all the borders worldwide which was not the case for almost a period of 2 years, and in the process marking its 21st birthday.

As a result, as a thank you token to its loyal passengers everywhere, the airline company is giving away a mega-sale, selling 5 million seats for free.

The sale will be there for a limited period of time and has started from Sept 20, 2022. It will go on until Sept 25, 2022.

Fliers willing to go somewhere can avail the benefits of this offer to travel across Asean country using unbeatable flight deals.

It must be noted that the date of journey during this period will be between 1 January 2023 and 28 October 2023, meaning the bookings can be done for these dates from Sept 20-25, 2022.

How to Avail AirAsia Offer?

The offer of getting to win a free ticket by AirAsia can be availed on the airline company’s website as well as the application.

On the AirAsia SuperApp or the company’s website, you can click on the ‘Flights’ icon and check for the offer.

At present, the sale of 5 million free seats can are available on a number of popular domestic and international destinations across Asean, including flying direct from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Krabi and Phuket, as well as flying direct from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Chiang Mai, Sakon Nakorn, Nakorn Srithammarat, Krabi, Phuket, Nha Trang, Luang Prabang, Mandalay, Phnom Penh, Penang, and many more, cited a Mint report.

“This extra special sale was also put together to celebrate our 21st birthday and the gradual reopening of borders worldwide and with all of that, we encourage everyone to take advantage of our Big sale and commitment to always make air travel accessible to everyone.

As always we expect the best value fares will be snapped up fast which is why we urge value seekers to get in quick,” said the company’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Karen Chan.