Renew Driving License Without Visiting RTO! Aadhaar-Based Contactless Services Launched

There is no need to visit the RTO office anymore, in case your license is expired. Online facilities for 18 services, including driving licence renewal, learner’s licence, and duplicate licence have been announced and provided by The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday.

Aadhar To Simplify Delivery Processes

On march 4, Aadhaar-based authentication contactless service was launched by the ministry and under the same, mere the use of Aadhar as an identification document would simplify the delivery processes such as renewal of driving license, duplicate license, registration application etc.

This comes after the ministry issued a draft notification for linking driving licence with Aadhaar card.

For availing contactless services, it is important to make the citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar in order to provide convenient and hassle-free services to the citizen. Publicity through media and individual notices will be done by the Ministry.

Following Are 18 Licence-Related Services Are:-

1. Learner’s licence

2. Renewal of driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required

3. Duplicate driving licence

4. Change of address in driving licence and certificate of registration

5. Issue of international driving permit

6. Surrender of class of vehicle from licence

7. Application for temporary registration of motor vehicle

8. Application for registration of motor vehicle with fully built body



9. Application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration

10. Application for grant of NOC for certificate of registration

11. Notice of transfer of ownership of motor vehicle

12. Application for transfer of ownership of motor vehicle

13. Intimation of change of address in certificate of registration

14. Application for registration for driver training from accredited driver training centre

15. Application for registration of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer

16. Application for assignment of fresh registration mark of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer

17. Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

18. Termination of hire-purchase agreement