Netflix Launches 41 New Movies, TV Shows, Documentaries In India: Full List Of All Titles Here

Netflix will stream 41 new Indian titles comprising movies, series, docus, comedy specials and reality shows.

Netflix has revealed its monthly roster of digital content. It consists of 41 India based and produced titles. Of these –



13 are films

15 series

4 documentaries

6 stand up comedy compilations

3 reality tv programs

The Stars



Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Madhuri Dixit Nene are confirmed to be starring in some production or another.



Contemporary great Karan Johar will be spearheading Finding Anamika (where Madhuri Dixit makes her digital debut), Ajeeb Daastaans, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Searching For Sheela and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2.



Anushka Sharma steps into the producer’s shoes once more as she announced the launch of her and her brother Karnesh’s series “Mai” starring Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.



The mother-daughter duo of Neena and Masaba Gupta will be returning to their series “Masaba Masaba” for its second season.



The comprehensive list of all titles is as follows:



FILMS



Ajeeb Daastaans — from Karan Johar, with director Neeraj Ghaywan



Bulbul Tarang — starring Sonakshi Sinha



Dhamaka — starring Kartik Aaryan



The Disciple — from Chaitanya Tamhane



Haseen Dillruba — starring Taapsee Pannu



Jaadugar — starring Jitendra Kumar



Jagame Thandhiram — starring Dhanush



Meenakshi Sundereshwar — starring Sanya Malhotra



Milestone — from Ivan Ayr



Navarasa — from Mani Ratnam



Pagglait — starring Sanya Malhotra



Penthouse — from AbbasMustan



Sardar Ka Grandson — starring Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor



SERIES



Aranyak — starring Raveena Tandon



Bombay Begums — from Alankrita Shrivastava



Decoupled — starring Madhavan



Delhi Crime: Season 2 — an International Emmy winner



Feels Like Ishq — starring Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Zayn Marie Khan, Neeraj Madhav



Finding Anamika — starring Madhuri Dixit Nene



Jamtara: Season 2 — from National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi



Kota Factory: Season 2 — from The Viral Fever



Little Things: Season 4 — starring Mithila Palkar



Mai — from Anushka Sharma



Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — starring Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta



Mismatched: Season 2 — starring Prajakta Koli



Ray — from director Abhishek Chaubey



She: Season 2 — from Imtiaz Ali



Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — starring Shweta Tripathi



STANDUP COMEDY



Untitled Aakash Gupta stand-up special



Comedy Premium League



Untitled Kapil Sharma stand-up special



Untitled Prashasti Singh stand-up special



Untitled Rahul Dua stand-up special



Untitled Sumukhi Suresh stand-up special



DOCUMENTARIES



Crime Stories: India Detectives — set in Bengaluru



House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — from Leena Yadav



Indian Predator — from Vice Media, India Today



Searching for Sheela — from Karan Johar



REALITY TV



The Big Day: Collection 2 — from Condé Nast India



Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — from Karan Johar



Social Currency — from Fazila Allana, Kamna Menezes



It’s a good time to be a Netflix subscriber.



