Netflix Launches 41 New Movies, TV Shows, Documentaries In India: Full List Of All Titles Here
Netflix has revealed its monthly roster of digital content. It consists of 41 India based and produced titles. Of these –
- 13 are films
- 15 series
- 4 documentaries
- 6 stand up comedy compilations
- 3 reality tv programs
The Stars
Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Madhuri Dixit Nene are confirmed to be starring in some production or another.
Contemporary great Karan Johar will be spearheading Finding Anamika (where Madhuri Dixit makes her digital debut), Ajeeb Daastaans, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Searching For Sheela and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2.
Anushka Sharma steps into the producer’s shoes once more as she announced the launch of her and her brother Karnesh’s series “Mai” starring Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.
The mother-daughter duo of Neena and Masaba Gupta will be returning to their series “Masaba Masaba” for its second season.
The comprehensive list of all titles is as follows:
FILMS
Ajeeb Daastaans — from Karan Johar, with director Neeraj Ghaywan
Bulbul Tarang — starring Sonakshi Sinha
Dhamaka — starring Kartik Aaryan
The Disciple — from Chaitanya Tamhane
Haseen Dillruba — starring Taapsee Pannu
Jaadugar — starring Jitendra Kumar
Jagame Thandhiram — starring Dhanush
Meenakshi Sundereshwar — starring Sanya Malhotra
Milestone — from Ivan Ayr
Navarasa — from Mani Ratnam
Pagglait — starring Sanya Malhotra
Penthouse — from AbbasMustan
Sardar Ka Grandson — starring Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor
SERIES
Aranyak — starring Raveena Tandon
Bombay Begums — from Alankrita Shrivastava
Decoupled — starring Madhavan
Delhi Crime: Season 2 — an International Emmy winner
Feels Like Ishq — starring Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Zayn Marie Khan, Neeraj Madhav
Finding Anamika — starring Madhuri Dixit Nene
Jamtara: Season 2 — from National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi
Kota Factory: Season 2 — from The Viral Fever
Little Things: Season 4 — starring Mithila Palkar
Mai — from Anushka Sharma
Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — starring Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta
Mismatched: Season 2 — starring Prajakta Koli
Ray — from director Abhishek Chaubey
She: Season 2 — from Imtiaz Ali
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — starring Shweta Tripathi
STANDUP COMEDY
Untitled Aakash Gupta stand-up special
Comedy Premium League
Untitled Kapil Sharma stand-up special
Untitled Prashasti Singh stand-up special
Untitled Rahul Dua stand-up special
Untitled Sumukhi Suresh stand-up special
DOCUMENTARIES
Crime Stories: India Detectives — set in Bengaluru
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — from Leena Yadav
Indian Predator — from Vice Media, India Today
Searching for Sheela — from Karan Johar
REALITY TV
The Big Day: Collection 2 — from Condé Nast India
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — from Karan Johar
Social Currency — from Fazila Allana, Kamna Menezes
It’s a good time to be a Netflix subscriber.
