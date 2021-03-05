Entertainment

Netflix Launches 41 New Movies, TV Shows, Documentaries In India: Full List Of All Titles Here

By Shreya Bose
Netflix will stream 41 new Indian titles comprising movies, series, docus, comedy specials and reality shows.

Netflix has revealed its monthly roster of digital content. It consists of 41 India based and produced titles. Of these –

  • 13 are films
  • 15 series
  • 4 documentaries
  • 6 stand up comedy compilations
  • 3 reality tv programs

The Stars

Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Madhuri Dixit Nene are confirmed to be starring in some production or another. 

Contemporary great Karan Johar will be spearheading Finding Anamika (where Madhuri Dixit makes her digital debut), Ajeeb Daastaans, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Searching For Sheela and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2.

Anushka Sharma steps into the producer’s shoes once more as she announced the launch of her and her brother Karnesh’s series “Mai” starring Sakshi Tanwar in the lead.

The mother-daughter duo of Neena and Masaba Gupta will be returning to their series “Masaba Masaba” for its second season. 

The comprehensive list of all titles is as follows:

FILMS

Ajeeb Daastaans — from Karan Johar, with director Neeraj Ghaywan

Bulbul Tarang — starring Sonakshi Sinha

Dhamaka — starring Kartik Aaryan

The Disciple — from Chaitanya Tamhane

Haseen Dillruba — starring Taapsee Pannu

Jaadugar — starring Jitendra Kumar

Jagame Thandhiram — starring Dhanush

Meenakshi Sundereshwar — starring Sanya Malhotra

Milestone — from Ivan Ayr

Navarasa — from Mani Ratnam

Pagglait — starring Sanya Malhotra

Penthouse — from AbbasMustan

Sardar Ka Grandson — starring Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor

SERIES

Aranyak — starring Raveena Tandon

Bombay Begums — from Alankrita Shrivastava

Decoupled — starring Madhavan

Delhi Crime: Season 2 — an International Emmy winner

Feels Like Ishq — starring Radhika Madan, Tanya Maniktala, Zayn Marie Khan, Neeraj Madhav

Finding Anamika — starring Madhuri Dixit Nene

Jamtara: Season 2 — from National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi

Kota Factory: Season 2 — from The Viral Fever

Little Things: Season 4 — starring Mithila Palkar

Mai — from Anushka Sharma

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — starring Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta

Mismatched: Season 2 — starring Prajakta Koli

Ray — from director Abhishek Chaubey

She: Season 2 — from Imtiaz Ali

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — starring Shweta Tripathi

STANDUP COMEDY

Untitled Aakash Gupta stand-up special

Comedy Premium League

Untitled Kapil Sharma stand-up special

Untitled Prashasti Singh stand-up special

Untitled Rahul Dua stand-up special

Untitled Sumukhi Suresh stand-up special

DOCUMENTARIES

Crime Stories: India Detectives — set in Bengaluru

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths — from Leena Yadav

Indian Predator — from Vice Media, India Today

Searching for Sheela — from Karan Johar

REALITY TV

The Big Day: Collection 2 — from Condé Nast India

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — from Karan Johar

Social Currency — from Fazila Allana, Kamna Menezes

It’s a good time to be a Netflix subscriber.


