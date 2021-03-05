9 Facts About Indian Billionaires: Healthcare Is #1 Sector, Who Lost Maximum Wealth, And More!

9 Facts About Indian Billionaires

The Hurun India Rich List is out, and Mukesh Ambani has been successful in securing his position at the top of the list, for the 10th time in a row!



Let’s look at some interesting facts about the billionaires that have featured in the list, and some who missed out as well!



How Many Indians Are Billionaires?



The number of billionaires in India has now gone up to 177 in the year gone by.



Mukesh Ambani Tops The List For 10th Time



Mukesh Ambani is the wealthiest Indian with a net worth of USD 83 billion. There has been a 24 per cent increase in his wealth and is the eighth richest man on the global scale.



Elon Musk Wealthiest Person Globally



The global list has been topped by Elon Musk, with his wealth of USD 197 billion. The second and third richest is Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with a wealth of USD 189 billion and Frenchman Bernard Arnault of fashion house LVMH with his fortune of USD 114 billion.



Patanjali Takes A Fall



There are also some people who saw a sharp decline in their wealth, which includes Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Ayurved. His wealth is USD3.6 billion, which marks a decline by 32 per cent.



India Third Country With Most Billionaires



India has emerged as the third country with the most billionaires after China and the USA; there are 177 billionaires in India.



Only 13 Women In The List



In the top 100 list of Indian rich people, there are only 13 women. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon is the richest Indian woman with a net worth of $4.8 billion.



118 Self Made Billionaires



Out of the 117 billionaires of India, 118 billionaires have been classified as self-made.



Youngest Billionaires Of India



The youngest billionaires of India are Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha and Apoorva Mehta of Instacart who are only 34 years of age.

Healthcare Sector At #1



There are about 37 billionaires from the healthcare sector with a total wealth of $105 billion, which is primarily because of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Top 10 Wealthiest Indias As Per Hurun’s Rich List

