Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch might happen in March globally. Just like last year, the Redmi K40 series will come as rebranded Poco F3 series worldwide. Both the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro will come as Poco F3 and Poco F3 Pro as per the rumours. Poco F3 India launch has already been tipped on a number of occasions, and given it’s already over two years Poco F1 came, the successor could directly be named Poco F3 instead of Poco F2.



Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro Launch Date Tipped: Price In India, Top Specs, Availability And More

Tipster Mukul Sharma said Poco F3 launch in global markets will happen in March.



Angus Kai Ho Ng, Poco’s global spokesperson also tweeted “March” directly hinting at the launch of the rumoured Poco F3 and Poco F3 Pro.

Poco F3 Launch, Poco F3 Pro Launch: Rebranded Redmi K40, K40 Pro?

There have been hints earlier about Poco F3 and Poco F3 Pro being rebranded from Redmi K40 series, and now the rumours could actually be true. Also the tipped Poco X3 Pro can be Poco F3 Pro for real, which already has received multiple certifications in different markets. The entry-level Redmi K40 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at around Rs 22,000 (converted), which will help Poco comfortably price the Poco F1 successor in a similar price range as 2018 followed.



Poco F3 as a rebranded Redmi K40 could come as a killer mid-ranger in the country. With flagship features as 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870, 4,520mAh battery, 33W fast charging, 48-megapixel triple camera camera, there’s a lot to offer at a pocket-friendly price. The current Redmi K40 as Poco F3 in India features is going to be a massive upgrade over the Poco F1.



Checkout the Redmi K40 series features along with price, which may eventually launch in India as Poco F3 series: Poco F3 and Poco F3 Pro.



Redmi K40 Specs, Features: Redmi K40 Full Specs

Redmi K40 features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED FHD+ display offering 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch response, a tiny 2.76mm punch-hole cutout and a 3.5mm slim bottom bezel. The Redmi phone is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It is further expandable with an external microSD card. Redmi K40 runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12 custom skin out of the box. In terms of optics, Redmi K40 houses a 48MP AI triple camera system at the back.



It includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, the device features a 20MP camera. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,520mAh battery, and 33W fast-charging support. It has stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, High-Res audio, and IP53 for dust and water resistance.l



Redmi K40 Price: Redmi K40 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,400) for base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The mid-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 2,199 (around Rs 24,700) while the 8GB model with 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,499 (around Rs 28,000).



Finally, the 12GB RAM 256GB storage model costs CNY 2,699 (around Rs 30,000).



Redmi K40 Pro Specs, Redmi K40 Pro+ Specs: Full Specifications

The top-end models, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ come with 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED displays. The screens offer 120Hz refresh rate along with 1,300 nits peak brightness. The Redmi K40 Pro models are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Both the K40 Pro phones run on Android 11 based MIUI 12custom skin out of the box. The devices house 4,520mAh battery and support 33W fast-charging.



Redmi K40 Pro has a triple camera system which features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, and 5MP macro lens. In comparison, Redmi K40 Pro+ flaunts a 108MP Samsung HM2 ptimai sensor along with a 8MP ultra wide and 5MP depth camera. Both the devices have a 20MP sensor upfront along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.



Redmi K40 Price Pro: Redmi K40 Pro starts at CNY 2,799 (around Rs 31,500) for the 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage costs CNY 2,999 (around Rs 33,700) and 8GB model with 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 37,100).



Redmi K40 Pro+ is priced at CNY 3,699 (approx Rs 41,600) for the only 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage.

