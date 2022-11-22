Indian Youth From Punjab Face 50% Rejection For Canadian Colleges; Move To UK For Studies

Considering the high rejection rate and huge backlog for Canadian student visas, Punjabi youth seems to be turning towards the UK for student visas.

UK Providing More Opportunities To Students

The British High Commission said that over 1.20 lakh sponsored study visas were issued to Indian students till June 2022 by the UK in one year.

Interestingly, out of these, 40 percent of the students are from Punjab.

Rejection Without A Reason

A girl student from Bathinda said that she had applied for a Canadian study visa for September intake earlier this year.

In response, her visa was rejected without any reason, so now she has applied for a UK study visa and I’m hopeful of getting it soon.

Prior to this, Canada was the most sought-after destination for studies by students from Punjab.

But now, parents and dejected students prefer to apply to the UK, citing the rejection rate touching 50 percent.

Why UK?

When it comes to the UK, the only eligibility for a study visa is an overall score of 6 in the IELTS exam with minimum 6 bands in each of its components including reading, writing, speaking and listening.

“Delay and high rejection rate for Canada has dejected students, who are nowadays opting for the UK as it has a 100 percent success rate with students requiring only a 6-band score in each component of the IELTS exams. Universities in the UK are also offering various scholarships to the students as well,” said an immigration consultant.

According to some education consultants, this trend is primarily due to the high pendency rate of applications in different categories, fraud documentation by students in some cases, licensing issues with certain private colleges and rising cases of gang wars involving Punjabis in Canada.

Reopened Work Norms

Besides the 100% success rate, another major reason for the UK getting student attraction is that the UK has reopened the work norms that allow students to work for two years after completion of their study course.

This makes sense too as it has been done to facilitate their efforts in repaying their education loans.

Better Opportunities For Indian Students

It appears that India and the UK are working closely to support student mobility.

They are creating better opportunities for Indian students to succeed in a global job market.

For instance, the launch of the graduate route or the announcement of the Graduate Entrepreneur Visa (Tier 1), which allows graduates with a business idea to set up their businesses in the UK stands as a testament to the UK’s efforts for extending support to Indian students.

In the meantime, several universities in the UK have been focussed on growing relationships with Indian academic institutions for promoting transnational education.