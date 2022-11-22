Vivo X90 Series Teased Before Launch: Check Expected Specs, USPs, Design & More!

Just before the launch of its X90 series including its three trims Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro Plus in November 2022, Chinese Phone Manufacturer Vivo has got its specification sheet leaked.

Vivo X90 series Launch

Lateron, the smartphone maker has confirmed that the phone would be featuring a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging and an AMOLED display.

Besides this the phone will be featuring a triple camera setup and would be first seen in the Chinese market.

So far, there are no official dates announced for the launch in the global market.

The X90 series will be placed above the Vivo X80 series and claims to feature some improved specifications and major feature updates.

Vivo X90 Series Specifications

The phone will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

Further said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and would run on the OriginOS 3 which will be based on Android 13.

Reportedly, Samsung E6 and BOE Q9 will be the display options that are said to be offered.

When it comes to the optics, the phone would be featuring a 50 MP primary shooter along with a 12 MP portrait and 12 MP ultrawide sensor.

It would be featuring a front camera of 32 MP for selfies and video calling.

Before the launch, Ishan Aggarwal, a tipster and Pricebaba have shared some rumored details about these upcoming smartphones. Let’s go through them.

Vivo X90 Pro Specifications

For the processor and display, the mid-variant Vivo X90 Pro will somewhat remain the same as the X90.

But speculation indicates that the camera would see some differences.

Further, the Pro trim is also expected to feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP main Sony IMX866 sensor with f/1.75 lens, 12MP ultrawide, and another 50MP portrait for 2x optical zoom.

Although, the front camera will remain the same at 32 Megapixels.

Notably, the Pro variant will also include a 4,870mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging and 120W fast wired charging.

Vivo X90 Pro Plus Specifications

The top trim of the X90 series is featured as the X90 Pro Plus.

Its display will be the same as its siblings X90 and X90 Pro.

Coming to optics, there are a few changes that can be offered.

Leaks indicate a 64MP telephoto sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP portrait sensor, and a 50MP main Sony IMX989 sensor can be seen on the phone.

For the battery, it will be supported by a 4,700mAh battery that supports both 50W wireless charging and 80W fast wired charging.

