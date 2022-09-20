Waiting Period For Getting US Tourist Visa Increases To 2 Years & More For Indians

The waiting period for the United States’ non-immigrant visa is now over two years.

The duration differs from different Indian cities and for different visa categories.

Delhi

For example, In Delhi, the waiting period is 758 calendar days for visitor visas, 444 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 354 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

Mumbai

In Mumbai, the waiting period is 752 calendar days for visitor visas, 444 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 312 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

Kolkata

On the contrary, in Kolkata, the waiting period for student/exchange visitor visas is as low as 50 days.

However, in case of visitor visas the waiting period goes as high as 736 calendar days and 233 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the waiting period is 738 calendar days for visitor visas and 444 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas

But the waiting period is just 57 days for all other non-immigrant visas.

Chennai

In Chennai, the waiting period is 617 calendar days for visitor visas, 450 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 403 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

Coming to international cities, the situation is quite different.

London

In London (UK), the waiting period is 190 calendar days for visitor visas, 15 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 80 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

Paris

In Paris (France), the waiting period is 520 calendar days for visitor visas, just 8 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 220 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

Sydney

In Sydney (Australia), the waiting period is 128 calendar days for visitor visas, 35 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 45 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas

Toronto

In Toronto (Canada), the waiting period for visitor visas is long (128 calendar days).

However, it’s 21 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 176 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

Rome

In Rome (Italy), the waiting period is 170 calendar days for visitor visas, only four calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 10 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

Tokyo

Things are uncomplicated and simple in Japan.

People of Tokyo (Japan) face a waiting period of just two days for all types of non-immigrant visas.