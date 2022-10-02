Canada’s Express Entry Visa Witness Record Approvals As Job Demand Soars; Becomes Easy To Work In Canada!

The Canadian government has now made the expressway more desirable for foreign nationals with special skills to get their permanent visas in the country.

The country’s Express Entry is going to see massive changes in 2023, all of which are being incorporated to attract maximum skilled foreign workers to the country at a time when Canada’s job vacancy rate has shot up significantly.

To know the changes likely to come into action in 2023 in the Canadian Express Entry, it is important for the readers to understand what Express Entry is.

‘Express Entry is a system used by the Canadian government to manage Canadian permanent residence applications for filling labour gaps through certain economic immigration programs’, as per Wikipedia.

Here’s everything you need to know upon this issue.

Express Entry Could See Major Changes Soon

Job vacancies are at significantly high levels off late. This means that the government there is working hard by making changes to their immigration policies and making slight tweks to them for incorporating skilled and experienced foreign workers in the country.

A recent story published by Trak.in informed that the Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has unveiled a program which will focus upon increasing the number of foreign professionals and students in the country.

The current government of Canada is looking for different routes to attract permanent residency for skilled foreign nationals in the country as temporary international workers are crucial to the country’s economy.

In order to address this, there could be major changes to Express Entry introduced in 2023.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada or IRCC will soon be able to independently issue Invitation to Apply (ITAs) to foreign candidates having specific work experience, education or language abilities that are well-positioned to support Canada’s economy and labour force.

Some Highlights Related to Latest Express Entry Draw

The IRCC issued permanent residency invitations to 3,750 candidates, up 500 invitations issued from the previous draw, consecutively for the third time in a row.

Since the resumption of Express Entry, the most recent draw is the the lowest minimum CRS since all-program draws have resumed, informed a news agency.

According to a CIC report, Canada’s job vacancy rate stands at 5.7% at present.