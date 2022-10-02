Tata-Owned Air India Starts Bengaluru-San Francisco Direct Flight From October-End!

The now Tata Group-backed airline – Air India, will soon begin direct flights from Bengaluru to San Francisco, making it easier for many Indian origin American entrepreneurs and Indian techies.

The demand for direct route flights between the two silicon cities is very much in demand, with many pointing towards problems caused due to a lack of direct connectivity between the cities at the visit of the Union commerce minister, Piyush Giyal’s visit to the West Coast earlier last month (in September).

In this story, we will fill you in about the frequency of such direct flights operating between the Silicon city of India and its counterpart in the US, when can one expect the flight to commence operations and why there are such less or near no direct flights connecting the two important cities.

Air India Flights to Provide Direct Connectivity B/w Bengaluru And SF

People privy of the matter have informed the news agency TOI that Air India will start direct route flights between Bengaluru and San Francisco from this month end, that is October-end.

Sources have also informed that the flights will be operated twice a week. “Bengaluru will get a twice weekly (to start with) to SFO sometime later this winter schedule,” they informed the news daily.

The Indian airline, Air India’s initiative to provide direct flights between the two cities comes amid the concurrent deferment of United Airline’s proposed flight operations between Bengaluru and San Francisco.

This is because western airline companies are avoiding flying over the Russian airspace. This also justifies the reason behind a delay occurring in the launch of American Airlines’ proposed nonstop flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco.

How Will India Provide Direct Flights Between the Two Cities?

The biggest operator of nonstop flights between India and the US, Air India will not face a problem connecting Bengaluru and San Francisco on a direct route, unlike foreign peers like United Airline and American Airlines.

This is because it will fly over the Russian airspace, allowing its flight journeys to take the shortest route possible between the two tech-oriented cities.

Further, Air India had recently announced to take five Boeing 777 long range (LR) aircrafts on lease.

Reports state that the airline company will join these ex-Delta aircrafts to its fleet in the Dec 2022 to Mar 2023 period.

Please note that once these ex-Delta aircrafts join Air India’s fleet, the flight frequency from Benglauru to SF will increase to three per week.