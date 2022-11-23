Air India Will Place An ‘Historic’ Order Of 30+ New Airplanes From Boeing, Airbus | Expansion Plans On Full Swing!

After acquiring the former govt-owned national carrier Air India, the $128-billion worth conglomerate giant Tata Group has devised a list of ambitious plans to turn around the experience of fliers on the airline.

Not only is the conglomerate indulging in deep discussions with airplane behemoths like Boeing and Airbus but is also expanding to more international destinations like Sydney, Vancouver and Melbourne.

The Tatas will also be adding at least 30 more planes to Air India’s existing fleet, while revamping the whole experience on the flight, including changing the carpets, curtains, seat covers, cushions and more.

At a recent event organised by JRD Tata Memorial Trust, the managing director and CEO of Air India, Campbell Wilson shared the short-term vision of the Tata-acquired Air India and its ongoing plans for the airline briefly.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Air India’s New CEO on Revisions Made Going Ahead

Campbell Wilson, in the Tata event on Saturday said that Air India is in ‘deep discussions’ with airline majors like Boeing, Airbus and engine manufacturers for a historic order of the latest-generation aircraft, which is aimed at boosting the airline company’s medium- and long-term growth.

“At the risk of gross understatement, the investment will be substantial,” Wilson said.

Air India will take gradual steps in transforming, with focusing upon fixing the basics over the next six months. In the next one year, 30 additional planes will be delivered to Air India as it has finalised leases for the same, starting next week.

Wilson added, “the short-term actions have been to replace carpets, curtains, seat cushions and covers. To fix defective seats and inflight entertainment systems as fast as supply chains allow. And where parts are no longer available in the market, to work with the likes of Tata Technologies to design and manufacture parts ourselves.

We’ve recently completely revamped the domestic inflight menu, and will be doing likewise, as well as launching premium economy on certain long-haul international flights next month.”

Moreover, Air India will add non-stop services to additional locations like New York, San Francisco and Newark besides already have non-stop services to London.