Top 4 Early Stage Startup Accelerators In India That Are Nurturing Ideas & Empowering Entrepreneurs



Accelerators are essential for startups to convert their innovative ideas into successful enterprises. Until recently, building a startup from the ground up was a challenging task.

Despite the complexity and competition constantly increasing over time, several organisations and programmes have created accelerator and/or incubator programmes that can help you swiftly nurture and build your business, giving you a significant competitive advantage. The Indian market has never been more viable than it is right now, particularly when the “Make in India” initiative of the Indian government is taken into account.

Sometimes new business owners lack the experience or connections to turn their great business idea into a successful and long-lasting firm. The staff of an accelerator or incubator can help by providing guidance, support, lodging, mentorship, connections, and more.

For the same ,we have narrowed down the list of top emerging startup accelerators :

BharatX

BharatX is an early-stage accelerator for start-ups, backed by India Accelerator and the Council for International Economic Understanding (CIEU). With a special emphasis on innovations, ventures and breakthrough ideas emerging from Tier 2,3 & 4 towns, they assist the acceleration of development and nurture growth trajectory for the seed stage ventures. The core values stem from the mission of Atma Nirbhar Bharatx, Make in India, Start-up India Program and Stand-up India Program. Accelerator believes that the next wave of success stories is being created right now in the interiors of the country by diverse & inclusive teams that aren’t on most investors’ radar.

India Accelerator:

India Accelerator runs mentorship-driven incubation and acceleration programs for start-ups. It is a seed-stage accelerator program that helps startups grow from GOOD to GREAT.It’s a structured programme that can bring the building blocks for a startup under one roof, the much-needed mentorship, the network, the technology, the peripheral services (like legal, financial, etc), and last but not the least, the capital.IA handholds the selected startups through the 4-month program, and post that, to help channelize the investment in the most effective way so investors get the bang for their buck. IA’s Accelerator Program curates the mentorship and connections that growth-stage startups need, and provides all the necessary ingredients in the same place at the same time.

Indian Angel Network:

Indian Angel Network has started in 2006, in the early stage the investors keen to invest in businesses that have the potential to create disproportionate value.The group has invested in companies, such as PregBuddy and SuperProfs. In 2018, one of its founder Padmaja Ruparel was ranked amongst Fortune (magazine)’s list of The Most Powerful Women in India. Indian Angel Network (IAN) announced the joint collaboration with Bangladesh Angels Network (BAN). The aim is to work together to source, cross-refer, and promote linkages in technology-enabled startups in India and Bangladesh to create an enabling environment for venture investing in both ecosystems.

100X.VC:

100X.VC is the first VC to invest in early-stage startups using India SAFE Notes. They are in the people business. They work hard to inspire confidence and engage with every stakeholder. They deeply value their relationships with founders, co-investors, and corporations.After investing in a startup, 100X.VC effectively becomes their coach, strategy consultant, business mentor, and trusted advisor. They work closely with founders helping them get to the next round of funding and beyond.