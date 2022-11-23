Jio 5G Is Free For These Eligible Users Across 6 Indian Cities! Jio 5G With 1Gbps Speed Rolled Out (Check Full Details)

After the mega 5G spectrum auction wherein the telecom major Reliance Jio emerged as the top bidder, acquiring almost half of all the expensive airwaves sold, the Mukesh Ambani-led telco is back in news as the company begins offering free 5G services to select customers and plans to roll out its 5G services to more Indian cities.

Reports have stated that the country’s largest private telecom player Reliance Jio is launching its 5G services in more Indian cities than already present in, over the coming days.

The telecom service, currently present under the beta version, Jio 5G, is currently available only to select users, that too by invitation through the company.

The welcome offer, called the Jio Welcome Offer will provide free 5G services to the users selected, with up to an internet speed of 1 Gbps, and is dubbed as Jio True 5G. The services currently are available in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Nathdwara, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jio’s eligibility for the Welcome Offer.

The Reliance Jio users must have a device that has 5G network compatibility.

They must lie in one of the aforementioned 9 Jio 5G-network coverage area.

The users must have an active Jio plan which is at least of Rs 239. This requirement stands valid for all prepaid as well as postpaid Jio users.

Users should make a note that they will receive the Welcome Offer invite by Jio on the My Jio app.

Currently, the telecom company has not come up with any active plan for its 5G services. It says that it will launch such 5G-centric plans on its platforms once it launches in other cities of the country too over the coming months.

Jio customers do not need to buy a separate or new 5G SIM for being able to connect with the 5G network. Their 4G SIM will support the 5G connectivity and services, the company said.