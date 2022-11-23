Jio 5G Launched In Pune With 1Gbps+ Data Speed: Offers Unlimited 5G Data!

From 23 November, Jio users in Pune will get to enjoy the Jio welcome offer.

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the launch of its 5G network in Pune.

Dawn of a new era

In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G in India with the promise of ultra high-speed internet on smartphones.

5G means speeds multiple times faster than 4G and lag-free connectivity which enable billions of connected devices to share data in real time.

Jio had started the Beta testing of its 5G network in the city only when a large part of it is covered by its 5G network.

Virtues of Jio 5G

A Jio spokesperson said, “Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, a large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G network anywhere in the world.

As expected, the data usage on Jio’s True 5G network is many-a-times higher than the current data consumed on Jio’s 4G network

What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life.”

So what we now know is that the data speed offered is anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and “extremely” low latency is also promised.

Jio in Pune

From 23 November, Jio users in Pune will get to enjoy the Jio welcome offer which offers unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

The company noted that Pune has a large student population along with being an IT hub on top of being a prominent automobile and manufacturing hub.

It said, “Jio True 5G will be a true game changer for Punekars”.

Delhi-NCR region covered

Last week, Jio provided True-5G services across the entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations, becoming the only operator to do so.

In August, the telco became the top spender in the 5G spectrum auction which had received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids.

Jio accounted for nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a ?88,078 crore bid.

Airtel conquering airports

Rival Bharti Airtel recently announced the launch of 5G at the new airport Terminal in Bengaluru.

It also deployed Airtel 5G Plus service at Pune Lohegaon Airport, making it the first airport in the state to provide ultrafast 5G services.