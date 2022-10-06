25,000 New Mobile Towers Will Be Installed In 500 Days: Govt Allocated Rs 26,000 Crore

The government has approved Rs 26,000 crore for the installation of 25,000 mobile towers in 500 days.

Funding

The funding for the project will be provided by Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) and will be implemented by Bharat Broadband Network.

USOF is a pool of funds generated by 5% Universal Service Levy charged on all telecom operators on their adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Deployment

The government-owned Special Purpose Vehicle — Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) — will be used to deploy towers.

The project was announced by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the ‘Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers’ that concluded on October 3.

Vital for Digital India

Vaishnaw stated that connectivity is critical for Digital India and its reach to every part of the country.

He said that commitments from all states and UTs, large as well as small states, are vital in taking Digital India to a higher-level and in realising the dreams of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Trillion Dollar Digital Economy.

This represents the motto of Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas.

PM launches 5G services

On October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

He said that this marks the beginning of a new era and presents an infinite sky of opportunities.

5G services started with India’s No.2 operator Bharti Airtel rolling out services in eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bengaluru.