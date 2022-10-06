Foreigners With Green Card Can Stay In UAE For 5 Years; Tourists Can Stay For 6 Months: New UAE Visa Rules

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has brought in a new set of visa rules in a major revamp of its immigration laws.

In brief

The new rules will impact tourists, job seekers and those interested in residing in the Gulf country.

They came into force on Monday, October 3.

It introduces changes such as longer visas for tourists, extended residency for professionals under the Green Visa and an expanded 10-year Golden Visa scheme.

Tourist and job exploration visas

Tourist visas will allow visitors to stay in the UAE for 60 days, up from the earlier 30 days.

A five-year multi-entry tourist visa will allow visitors to stay in the UAE for up to 90 days in a row.

The job exploration visa will allow professionals to seek employment opportunities in the country without a sponsor or host.

Green visa

The five-year green visa will allow foreigners to sponsor themselves without any help from UAE nationals or their employers.

Freelancers, skilled workers, and investors are eligible for this visa.

Green visa holders can now sponsor their family members (spouse, children and first-degree relatives) themselves for the duration of their stay.

If the permit for a green visa holder expires, they will get up to six months to renew it.

Golden visa

The golden visa offers a 10-year expanded residency to investors, entrepreneurs, and individuals with exceptional talents.

Visa holders will enjoy the benefit of 100 per cent ownership of their business.

Golden visa holders can sponsor their family members and children.

Family members of a golden visa holder can also stay in the UAE after the holder’s demise until the visa remains valid.

The visa will now remain valid irrespective of the time the holder spends outside the UAE.