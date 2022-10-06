Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, Pixel Watch Are Launching On October 6: Specs, Variants, Price & More!

Google is gearing up to launch multiple new products in its lineup at its event on October 7.

It is expected to launch its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and its first-ever Pixel Watch.

It has also revealed that the new Nest smart home portfolio will make its debut on the same day.

Pre-order and launch

The pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will begin on October 6 at 9:30 pm (IST) on e-commerce site Flipkart.

Official launch will take place in the country soon at the same time as the global release.

Pixel 7 Pro specs

The upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution.

The screen will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports LTPO.

The device is confirmed to be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset.

It is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

It is likely to run on Android 13.

Pixel 7 Pro camera, battery

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup.

This includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens with support for 5x optical zoom and LDAF.

For selfies and videos, the Pixel 7 Pro might come with an 11MP front-facing camera.

The phone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Support for wireless charging is also expected.

Google Pixel 7

The standard model will feature a 6.3-inch flat-screen display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Along with the Pro this also gets a punch-hole design for the selfie camera.

It gets a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

It will be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and have up to 8GB of RAM.

It will pack a slightly smaller battery than the Pro at 4,700mAh.

Pricing

Leaks imply that the Pixel 7 price will be set at $599 (Roughly Rs 48,500), while the 7 Pro will start from $899 (Roughly Rs 72,800).

This is the same price tag as last year’s Pixel 6 series.

Pricing for the Pixel 7 series in India can be expected to be higher than the US pricing, at around Rs 60,000 considering the import duties and taxes.

Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch’s latest new video teaser confirms that it will have a high-end design and that it is coming for rival Apple Watch.

Features include real-time heart rate monitoring, smart home automation support, workout modes, emergency dialling, 5ATM water resistance, Fast Pair for Pixel Buds, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display.

It is listed on Amazon at a price of EUR 356.79, which translates to roughly Rs 29,000.

A previous leak suggested the US price of the Pixel Watch to be $349, which also is roughly Rs 29,000.