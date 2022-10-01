Google Pixel 7 Leaked Before October 6th Launch: Check Expected Price, Specs & More

Google Pixel 7 series will make its debut on October 6 at the Made By Google event.

Brand new chip

Google has so far only confirmed the feature of its new Tensor G2 SoC.

Some rumors have been circulating about the upcoming smartphones, suggesting that the Pixel 7 series will be sold at the same price as its predecessors.

These rumors were given more weight by an alleged Pixel 7 Amazon listing with a $599 (roughly Rs. 50,000) price tag.

Pricing

This listing was spotted by tech YouTuber M Brandon Lee.

It includes the unlocked version of the handset in Obsidian color with 128GB of storage priced at $599.

Furthermore, this Google handset could go on sale for the first time in the US from October 13..

Rumors have been rife that the Pixel 7 series will launch with the same price tag as the Pixel 6 series.

As mentioned above, the standard Pixel 7 could go for $599 (roughly Rs. 50,000), whereas the Pixel 7 Pro is said to be priced at $899 (roughly Rs. 75,000)

Advanced display

Google has confirmed the launch of these in India.

The Made By Google event will be hosted by the internet giant on October 6 in the US where it will unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The handles won’t be available to pre-order from October 6.

A recent report has it that the Pixel 7 could feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Improved camera

Fans can look forward to a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro might sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Its triple rear camera setup is said to get an additional 48-megapixel telephoto sensor..

Google’s flagship handsets have launched in October for years, ever since the first-gen Pixel was unveiled to the world

All of them except for the Pixel 5, which was unveiled at the end of September.

What’s different this time around?

This year is no different: Google’s announcement of its Oct. 6 event was accompanied by a video showing the Pixel 7 series.

Pre-orders will start on Thursday next week.

Google’s in-house silicon, known as the Tensor chip, made its debut in the Pixel 6 series

It’s set to receive a second-gen Tensor chipset.

Google took on the costly and complex task of developing an in-house chipset, so why not use that chipset in its phones.

Look forward to these

Some of the enhancements are evident in the Pixel 6’s camera system.

New features that aren’t available on previous Pixel devices.

These include Magic Eraser for deleting unwanted objects in photos and Real Tone, which portrays skin tones more accurately.

Although we don’t know much about the second-gen Tensor chip yet, we can likely expect similar machine learning-based improvements.

