Wait.. What? iPhone 13 Becomes Cheaper Than iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Mini On Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is now live and it’s about time you get the items you need at a price you NEED!

Apple iPhone 13 deal

The base variant of Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage is currently priced at Rs 56,990 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022.

But two variants of the smartphones with 256GB and 512GB of storage are currently priced at Rs 66,990 and Rs 86,990 respectively.

Buyers can avail up to Rs 16,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

Buyers can also get more discounts based on the payment method they use.

And about the 14?

Currently, the iPhone 14 128GB green colour variant originally costs Rs 69,900 but with 15% discount, you can get this device at Rs 58,990.

Flipkart is further giving a discount up to Rs 16,900 on iPhone 13 if you buy it in exchange offer.

This will bring down the price to Rs 42,090.

Also, ICICI credit card holders can get additional Rs 1,000 off on this iPhone.

So, if you have a good exchange value and you have an ICICI card, you can get iPhone 13 at Rs 41,090.

Going even further

Buyers should note that exchange value depends on which device you have.

But getting iPhone 13 in less than Rs 50,000 (exchange offer included).

Prices during an online sale keep fluctuating.

Some devices may also go out of stock soon.

Any payment method goes!

You can keep the payment method saved on the device to make it fast.

Apple iPhone 13 is available in RED, starlight, midnight, blue, pink, and green.

It comes in the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Retina XDR OLED display.

It has an 1170 x 2532 resolution and 460 PPI pixel density.

It has 1200 nits of peak brightness and supports True Tone.

More bragging rights

The Apple iPhone boasts a dual camera setup on the rear with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

For selfies and video calls, there is a 12MP front camera.

The rear camera can shoot 4K videos and has 60fps.

It comes with a stereo speaker.

Under the hood rests the powerful A15 Bionic chip that comes with improved power efficiency to enhance battery life.