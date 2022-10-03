Google Pixel 7 Pre-Order Dates Are Out: Book Your Google Pixel 7

Google has officially announced pre-orders for the Pixel 7 series in India.

Pre-order and launch

The pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will begin on October 6 at 9:30 pm (IST) on e-commerce site Flipkart.

Official launch will take place in the country soon at the same time as the global release.

Google is yet to confirm any pre-order offers on the Pixel 7 series, but more news on that should arrive soon.

Pricing

Leaks imply that the Pixel 7 price will be set at $599 (Roughly Rs 48,500), while the 7 Pro will start from $899 (Roughly Rs 72,800).

This is the same price tag as last year’s Pixel 6 series.

Pricing for the Pixel 7 series in India can be expected to be higher than the US pricing, at around Rs 60,000 considering the import duties and taxes.

Color options

Google has confirmed that the base device will come in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver), and lemongrass (yellow) options.

The Pixel 7 Pro will be available in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver) and hazel (green) colors.

Chipset

Both devices will be powered by Google’s new Tensor G2 chipset.

The new chipset is believed to bring new personalized features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition.

It will also come with Google’s Titan security chip.

The Google Pixel 7 will feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Screen

The Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The vanilla Pixel 7 model will feature a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display.

Both will be equipped with Android 13 operating system out-of-the-box.

Battery, camera

The two phones will also likely pack a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

Coming to camera, the Pro will feature a triple-camera setup on the back i.e. a third 48 MP telephoto/periscope camera.

The vanilla variant is expected to get a 50 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultrawide camera.