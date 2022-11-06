Instagram Gets NFT-based Monetization Feature: How To Earn Money On Instagram Using NFTs?

Facebook parent company, Meta Platforms said that it is coming up with a host of new features to Instagram, on Wednesday.

New Features Launch In Instagram

These new features include a tool to trade digital collectibles, in a move that will help content creators monetize their presence on the social media platform.

Further adding that soon users can support creators by buying their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) directly within Instagram.

Initially, this new feature will be tested with a small group of creators in the United States, according to the company .

Afterwards the company plans to expand to more countries as well.

Earning Money On Social Media

As we know, Meta has been rolling out more features for users to make money on its social media apps.

The social media services provider will be announcing new ways so that creators can earn money on Facebook and Instagram.

It continues to compete for talent with TikTok and others at a time when influencers are pulling in advertising dollars to these platforms.

In response to this push, Meta said it was expanding access to subscriptions on Instagram to all eligible creators in the United States to help them earn a more predictable income on the photo-sharing app.

Besides this, the social media service provider is also introducing gifts on Instagram, starting with Reels, so creators have a new way to earn money from their fan base.

Launching New Features For Facebook

Now, the company is also launching a professional mode for Facebook profiles.

This will allow creators to build a public presence while maintaining their personal Facebook profile.

Further, Meta said that they are building products to help creators reach an audience, grow their communities and earn a living.

Further adding that we’re inviting creators around the world to join us in growing their careers, connecting with peers and building a future together during Creator Week 2022.