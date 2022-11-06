[Exclusive Interview] Find Out How This Startup Is Helping Media Houses To Increase Profits

Recently we interacted with Jithin George, Chief Technology Officer, Voiro , and asked him about the innovations in ad-sector, and how his startup is changing the rules of monetization for media firms.

Highlights from the interview:

1. How are emerging innovations transforming India’s ad-tech sector?

The rapid digital transformation of India is dictating how brands interact with people. Improved internet connectivity and speeds are bringing more people to the digital fold as well as changing how they consume content. Connected TV viewership is increasing rapidly, online gaming is massively popular and e-commerce is seeing rapid growth. This is leading brands to change their ad campaign strategies to take advantage of the new digital mediums and focus on improving their ROI.

2. How do you see new technology assisting advertisers/publishers in gaining traction in terms of revenue generation?

Technology is improving to allow brands to reach specific audiences in a privacy-safe manner and provide them with the ability to measure the effectiveness of their campaigns. For publishers, having systems to segment their audience, make them available to brands, and maximise their utilisation is critical to revenue growth.

3. Can you tell us about Voiro? What problems are you attempting to solve in the media, publishing, and advertising industries?

Voiro is an ad tech product used by India’s leading players in the OTT, E-commerce and telecom industries to efficiently manage ad campaigns and grow their ad revenue. Voiro helps media companies to run a well-oiled ads business by optimizing campaign management, providing actionable insights to increase ad revenue while mitigating risk, and reducing billing cycles from weeks or months to just a few hours.

4. What distinguishes your products/services from the competition?

Voiro is a one-stop solution for any ads-led media organization with modular offerings for the sales, operations and finance teams. Our product has deep integrations with multiple downstream ad delivery systems. We simplify the campaign management process and provide a single view of revenue truth to multiple teams in real time.

5. What are some of the most significant challenges you face in the current ad tech landscape?

Brands today run ad campaigns across multiple mediums such as broadcast, print, CTV, digital display and video. Measuring the combined effectiveness of campaigns across these disparate systems is challenging for publishers and getting harder with the introduction of new privacy regulations.

6. Can you tell us about your services in the e-commerce, OTT, and telecom industries?

At our core, we have the ad campaign management workflow and reporting, which provides the backbone for any ads-led business. Our product is highly configurable and allows for customisations to cater to the intricacies of each of these sectors.

7. Could you tell us about your product line?

Voiro provides modular solutions for sales, operations and finance teams. We enable sales teams to effectively manage their pipeline while providing insights on how they can drive better sales with better inventory utilisation and account management. Our campaign management module provides operations teams with a singular platform to set up and manage ad campaigns across multiple downstream ad delivery systems. In addition, Voiro offers actionable insights to help mitigate delivery risks and improve inventory utilization. Our revenue workspace allows all teams to have a singular accurate view of revenue while allowing finance to reduce billing cycles from weeks or months to hours.