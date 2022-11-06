Maharashtra Govt Announces 75,000 Jobs For Youths – Recruitment Will Be Transparent, Fair

On Thursday, the ruling Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government formally announced that ?75,000 youth would be given government jobs this year.

Government Jobs For Youth

Just a fortnight earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had informed of the government’s decisions in tandem with Prime Minister Modi’s ‘PM Rojgar Mela’.

Although, the announcement was officially made on Thursday at the State-level employment fair.

In its initial phase, 600 youths were given appointment letters in Mumbai while 2000 youth got their letters across the State.

On this occasion, Mr. Fadnavis said that within a week, 18,500 posts would be announced for the Police Department.

In a month, 10,500 vacant posts would be filled in the Rural Development department.

Recruitments In A Smooth and Transparent Manner

Mr. Fadnavis alleged the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government (of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress) as well as previous Congress-NCP governments in the State that there had been “an undeclared prohibition” on filling-up government posts for the last 15-20 years.

Mr. Fadnavis said, “Our government decided to put an end to this practice…only if youth enter the administration in large numbers will its efficiency increase,”.

Further, the Deputy CM stressed that the police recruitment process as well as other government department recruitments would take place in “a smooth and transparent” manner, unlike the chaos that had bedeviled such processes in the past.

In the past, students had been agitated by the repeated postponements of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams (no less than five times between 2019 and 2021) and the controversy associated (awarding the conduct of the exams to a blacklisted agency) with the exams to fill long-pending vacant posts in the State Medical Department, during the tenure of the MVA.

Further, Mr. Fadnavis said, “The kind of scams that had occurred in the past few years in these processes [to fill posts in government departments] had put strong doubts in the minds of students whether all their hard-work had any meaning. Hence, our government took a decision to delegate the conduct of government exams to the best agencies with unblemished records and wide experience. Without thinking of the costs, we have selected agencies like TCS to prevent malpractice and manipulation during the conduct of these exams.”

In the meantime, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Central government fully supported the State government in its efforts in a bid to offset opposition criticism about projects flying from Maharashtra.

Further adding, “Employment opportunities are being created for youth in the State because the Centre is providing funds for many projects. For instance, the Centre has given ?14,000 crore just for the State urban development department,”.