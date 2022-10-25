Xiaomi 13 Lite MIUI Is Coming Soon! Internal Tests Start For Xiaomi 13 Lite MIUI (Full Details)

In the last month, Xiaomi launched the Civi 2. This smartphone which is very popular has been designed keeping in focus the selfie lovers.

It is a great all in one package as it has impressive design, quality camera sensors and a high-performance processor.

Now those of you, who follow the brand, and would like to know about the availability of same.

First things first, the model would be called as Xiaomi 13 Lite. Internal MIUI tests of Xiaomi Civi 2 aka Xiaomi 13 Lite have started. The smartphone will be introduced with Xiaomi 13 series.

Xiaomi 13 Lite Internal MIUI Tests

There are consumers of other than China markets are waiting to get their hands on to this product.

Xiaomi 13 Lite’s internal MIUI tests have started. However, it will differ according to China. Xiaomi Civi 2 has been launched with MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Xiaomi 13 lite is being tested on MIUI 14 based on Android 12. The new device will come with MIUI 14.

V14.0.0.3.SLLMIXM is the last internal MIUI build of Xiaomi 13 Lite. It shall be introduced with Xiaomi 13 series.

Based on Android 12

Also, unlike Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, it will come out of the box with MIUI 14 based on Android 12.

The model runs on the previous Android version, Android 12.

New MIUI 14 interface will be seen on the device. It will be in the month of November that all the Xiaomi 13 series smartphones will be released.

This series will have 3 models and the Lite version will easily meet the expectations of those who love to take selfies.

Notably, the model can also be launched under the name, Xiaomi 13X.